NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Graphics Card Geekbench 5 Benchmark Leaks Out, Up To 15% Faster Than RTX 3090 Ti

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card has been benchmarked in Geekbench 5's benchmarks & showcases a 15% improvement over the 3090 Ti.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB Graphics Card Is Up To 45% Slower Than RTX 4090 In Geekbench 5 OpenCL Benchmark

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 launches next week but the graphics card seems to have already been benchmarked within the CUDA, OpenCL & Vulkan tests in Geekbench 5. The graphics card was benchmarked on an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X test platform featuring ASUS's ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme board & 32 GB of DDR5 memory.

In terms of performance, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card scored 300728 points in the CUDA benchmark test, 248932 points in the OpenCL benchmark test, and 148838 points in the Vulkan benchmark test.

In CUDA, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card is 45% faster than the RTX 3080, 15% faster than the RTX 3090 Ti, and 30% slower than the RTX 4090 graphics card.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 CUDA (Geekbench 5) Benchmark Score 0 70722 141444 212166 282888 353610 424332 0 70722 141444 212166 282888 353610 424332 RTX 4090 424.3k RTX 4080 300.7k RTX 3090 Ti 260.3k RTX 3090 238.1k RTX 3080 Ti 233.2k RTX 3080 206.4k RTX 2080 Ti 176.7k

In the OpenCL benchmark test, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card is 9% faster than the RTX 3090 Ti and 37.5% faster than the RTX 3080 graphics card. The graphics card is around 36% slower than the RTX 4090 here.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 OpenCL (Geekbench 5) Benchmark Score 0 65980 131960 197940 263920 329900 395880 0 65980 131960 197940 263920 329900 395880 RTX 4090 395.9k RTX 4080 248.9k RTX 3090 Ti 229.7k RTX 3090 204.9k RTX 3080 Ti 201.4k RTX 3080 181.1k RTX 2080 Ti 145.3k

Finally, we have the Vulkan benchmarks where the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card ends up being only 5.5% faster than the RTX 3090 Ti, 20% faster than the RTX 3080, and 45% slower than the RTX 4090.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Vulkan (Geekbench 5) Benchmark Score 0 44410 88820 133230 177640 222050 266460 0 44410 88820 133230 177640 222050 266460 RTX 4090 266.5k RTX 4080 148.8k RTX 3090 Ti 141.1k RTX 3090 138.9k RTX 3080 Ti 131.9k RTX 3080 125.1k RTX 2080 Ti 119k

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB 'Official' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card is expected to utilize a cut-down AD103-300 GPU configuration with 9,728 cores or 76 SMs enabled of the total 84 units whereas the previous configuration offered 80 SMs or 10,240 cores. While the full GPU comes packed with 64 MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs, the RTX 4080 might end up with 48 MB of L2 cache and lower ROPs too due to its cut-down design. The card is expected to be based on the PG136/139-SKU360 PCB. The graphics card is said to offer a peak clock rate of 2505 MHz.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to rock 16 GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be adjusted at 22.5 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 720 GB/s of bandwidth. This is still a tad bit slower than the 760 GB/s bandwidth offered by the RTX 3080 since it comes with a 320-bit interface but a lowly 10 GB capacity. To compensate for the lower bandwidth, NVIDIA could be integrating a next-gen memory compression suite to make up for the 256-bit interface.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB "Official" TBP - 320W

320W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB "Official" TBP - 350W

Based on the leaked performance figures, it looks like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 at $1199 US will have a tough time competing against AMD's $999 US Radeon RX 7900 XTX or even the $899 RX 7900 XT graphics cards. The graphics card launches almost a month prior to AMD's release so we won't know for sure how the performance compares until mid of December.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16G NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12G GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-300 Ada Lovelace AD103-300 Ada Lovelace AD104-400 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Die Size 608mm2 378.6mm2 294.5mm2 Transistors 76 Billion 45.9 Billion 35.8 Billion CUDA Cores 16384 9728 7680 TMUs / ROPs 512 / 176 320 / 112 240 / 80 Tensor / RT Cores 512 / 128 304 / 76 240 / 60 Base Clock 2230 MHz 2210 MHz 2310 MHz Boost Clock 2520 MHz 2510 MHz 2610 MHz FP32 Compute 83 TFLOPs 49 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 191 TFLOPs 113 TFLOPs 82 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs 1321 TOPs 780 TOPs 641 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit 192-bit Memory Speed 21.0 Gbps 23.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 736 GB/s 504 GB/s TBP 450W 320W 285W Price (MSRP / FE) $1599 US $1199 US $899 US Launch (Availability) 12th October 2022 16th November 2022 Cancelled

News Source: Benchleaks