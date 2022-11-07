NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Graphics Card Geekbench 5 Benchmark Leaks Out, Up To 15% Faster Than RTX 3090 Ti

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card has been benchmarked in Geekbench 5's benchmarks & showcases a 15% improvement over the 3090 Ti.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB Graphics Card Is Up To 45% Slower Than RTX 4090 In Geekbench 5 OpenCL Benchmark
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 launches next week but the graphics card seems to have already been benchmarked within the CUDA, OpenCL & Vulkan tests in Geekbench 5. The graphics card was benchmarked on an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X test platform featuring ASUS's ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme board & 32 GB of DDR5 memory.
In terms of performance, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card scored 300728 points in the CUDA benchmark test, 248932 points in the OpenCL benchmark test, and 148838 points in the Vulkan benchmark test.
In CUDA, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card is 45% faster than the RTX 3080, 15% faster than the RTX 3090 Ti, and 30% slower than the RTX 4090 graphics card.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 CUDA (Geekbench 5) Benchmark
In the OpenCL benchmark test, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card is 9% faster than the RTX 3090 Ti and 37.5% faster than the RTX 3080 graphics card. The graphics card is around 36% slower than the RTX 4090 here.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 OpenCL (Geekbench 5) Benchmark
Finally, we have the Vulkan benchmarks where the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card ends up being only 5.5% faster than the RTX 3090 Ti, 20% faster than the RTX 3080, and 45% slower than the RTX 4090.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Vulkan (Geekbench 5) Benchmark
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB 'Official' Specifications
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card is expected to utilize a cut-down AD103-300 GPU configuration with 9,728 cores or 76 SMs enabled of the total 84 units whereas the previous configuration offered 80 SMs or 10,240 cores. While the full GPU comes packed with 64 MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs, the RTX 4080 might end up with 48 MB of L2 cache and lower ROPs too due to its cut-down design. The card is expected to be based on the PG136/139-SKU360 PCB. The graphics card is said to offer a peak clock rate of 2505 MHz.
As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to rock 16 GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be adjusted at 22.5 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 720 GB/s of bandwidth. This is still a tad bit slower than the 760 GB/s bandwidth offered by the RTX 3080 since it comes with a 320-bit interface but a lowly 10 GB capacity. To compensate for the lower bandwidth, NVIDIA could be integrating a next-gen memory compression suite to make up for the 256-bit interface.
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB "Official" TBP - 320W
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB "Official" TBP - 350W
Based on the leaked performance figures, it looks like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 at $1199 US will have a tough time competing against AMD's $999 US Radeon RX 7900 XTX or even the $899 RX 7900 XT graphics cards. The graphics card launches almost a month prior to AMD's release so we won't know for sure how the performance compares until mid of December.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16G
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12G
|GPU Name
|Ada Lovelace AD102-300
|Ada Lovelace AD103-300
|Ada Lovelace AD104-400
|Process Node
|TSMC 4N
|TSMC 4N
|TSMC 4N
|Die Size
|608mm2
|378.6mm2
|294.5mm2
|Transistors
|76 Billion
|45.9 Billion
|35.8 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|16384
|9728
|7680
|TMUs / ROPs
|512 / 176
|320 / 112
|240 / 80
|Tensor / RT Cores
|512 / 128
|304 / 76
|240 / 60
|Base Clock
|2230 MHz
|2210 MHz
|2310 MHz
|Boost Clock
|2520 MHz
|2510 MHz
|2610 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|83 TFLOPs
|49 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|191 TFLOPs
|113 TFLOPs
|82 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|1321 TOPs
|780 TOPs
|641 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|24 GB GDDR6X
|16 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|Memory Bus
|384-bit
|256-bit
|192-bit
|Memory Speed
|21.0 Gbps
|23.0 Gbps
|21.0 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|1008 GB/s
|736 GB/s
|504 GB/s
|TBP
|450W
|320W
|285W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|$1599 US
|$1199 US
|$899 US
|Launch (Availability)
|12th October 2022
|16th November 2022
|Cancelled
