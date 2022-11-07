Menu
Company

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Graphics Card Geekbench 5 Benchmark Leaks Out, Up To 15% Faster Than RTX 3090 Ti

Hassan Mujtaba
Nov 7, 2022, 03:18 AM EST
Copy Shortlink
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Graphics Card Listed By US & UK Retailers, Starting at $1200 US 1

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card has been benchmarked in Geekbench 5's benchmarks & showcases a 15% improvement over the 3090 Ti.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB Graphics Card Is Up To 45% Slower Than RTX 4090 In Geekbench 5 OpenCL Benchmark

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 launches next week but the graphics card seems to have already been benchmarked within the CUDA, OpenCL & Vulkan tests in Geekbench 5. The graphics card was benchmarked on an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X test platform featuring ASUS's ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme board & 32 GB of DDR5 memory.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF Achieves 3.7 GHz GPU Frequency World Record & Breaks Past 31K Points In 3DMark Port Royal

In terms of performance, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card scored 300728 points in the CUDA benchmark test, 248932 points in the OpenCL benchmark test, and 148838 points in the Vulkan benchmark test.

nvidi-geforce-rtx-4080-opencl-benchmark-leak-2
nvidi-geforce-rtx-4080-vulkan-benchmark-leak
nvidi-geforce-rtx-4080-cuda-benchmark-leak-2
2 of 9

In CUDA, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card is 45% faster than the RTX 3080, 15% faster than the RTX 3090 Ti, and 30% slower than the RTX 4090 graphics card.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 CUDA (Geekbench 5) Benchmark
Score
0
70722
141444
212166
282888
353610
424332
0
70722
141444
212166
282888
353610
424332
RTX 4090
424.3k
RTX 4080
300.7k
RTX 3090 Ti
260.3k
RTX 3090
238.1k
RTX 3080 Ti
233.2k
RTX 3080
206.4k
RTX 2080 Ti
176.7k

In the OpenCL benchmark test, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card is 9% faster than the RTX 3090 Ti and 37.5% faster than the RTX 3080 graphics card. The graphics card is around 36% slower than the RTX 4090 here.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 OpenCL (Geekbench 5) Benchmark
Score
0
65980
131960
197940
263920
329900
395880
0
65980
131960
197940
263920
329900
395880
RTX 4090
395.9k
RTX 4080
248.9k
RTX 3090 Ti
229.7k
RTX 3090
204.9k
RTX 3080 Ti
201.4k
RTX 3080
181.1k
RTX 2080 Ti
145.3k

Finally, we have the Vulkan benchmarks where the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card ends up being only 5.5% faster than the RTX 3090 Ti, 20% faster than the RTX 3080, and 45% slower than the RTX 4090.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Vulkan (Geekbench 5) Benchmark
Score
0
44410
88820
133230
177640
222050
266460
0
44410
88820
133230
177640
222050
266460
RTX 4090
266.5k
RTX 4080
148.8k
RTX 3090 Ti
141.1k
RTX 3090
138.9k
RTX 3080 Ti
131.9k
RTX 3080
125.1k
RTX 2080 Ti
119k

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB 'Official' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card is expected to utilize a cut-down AD103-300 GPU configuration with 9,728 cores or 76 SMs enabled of the total 84 units whereas the previous configuration offered 80 SMs or 10,240 cores. While the full GPU comes packed with 64 MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs, the RTX 4080 might end up with 48 MB of L2 cache and lower ROPs too due to its cut-down design. The card is expected to be based on the PG136/139-SKU360 PCB. The graphics card is said to offer a peak clock rate of 2505 MHz.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF PCB Pictured: Dual 16-Pin Connectors, 36 Phase Power Delivery, White Color Design

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to rock 16 GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be adjusted at 22.5 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 720 GB/s of bandwidth. This is still a tad bit slower than the 760 GB/s bandwidth offered by the RTX 3080 since it comes with a 320-bit interface but a lowly 10 GB capacity. To compensate for the lower bandwidth, NVIDIA could be integrating a next-gen memory compression suite to make up for the 256-bit interface.

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB "Official" TBP - 320W
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB "Official" TBP - 350W

Based on the leaked performance figures, it looks like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 at $1199 US will have a tough time competing against AMD's $999 US Radeon RX 7900 XTX or even the $899 RX 7900 XT graphics cards. The graphics card launches almost a month prior to AMD's release so we won't know for sure how the performance compares until mid of December.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12G
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD102-300Ada Lovelace AD103-300Ada Lovelace AD104-400
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4N
Die Size608mm2378.6mm2294.5mm2
Transistors76 Billion45.9 Billion35.8 Billion
CUDA Cores1638497287680
TMUs / ROPs512 / 176320 / 112240 / 80
Tensor / RT Cores512 / 128304 / 76240 / 60
Base Clock2230 MHz2210 MHz2310 MHz
Boost Clock2520 MHz2510 MHz2610 MHz
FP32 Compute83 TFLOPs49 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs191 TFLOPs113 TFLOPs82 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPs1321 TOPs780 TOPs641 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus384-bit256-bit192-bit
Memory Speed21.0 Gbps23.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s736 GB/s504 GB/s
TBP450W320W285W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1599 US$1199 US$899 US
Launch (Availability)12th October 202216th November 2022Cancelled

News Source: Benchleaks

Products mentioned in this post

GeForce RTX 3080
USD 749
RTX 2080
USD 431
RTX 2080 Ti
USD 590

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order