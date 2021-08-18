NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series ‘Ada Lovelace’ GPUs Mass Production Rumored To Commence In Mid 2022

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards based on the Ada Lovelace GPU architecture are rumored to enter mass production by mid of 2022. The latest rumor comes from Greymon55, detailing the production and launch timeframe of NVIDIA's next-generation GPUs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Graphics Cards With Ada Lovelace GPUs Enter Mass Production In Mid 2022, Alleges Rumor

In his latest tweet, the leaker states that NVIDIA's AD102 GPU which is likely to be the flagship chip within the Ada Lovelace lineup will be taping out either later this year or in early 2022. The GPU will then enter qualification sampling in Q2 2022 followed by mass production by mid of 2022. This is in line with what previous rumors have stated.

As for mass production, at least after the middle of next year. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) August 14, 2021

The NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPUs will power the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 graphics cards that will go head-on with AMD's RDNA 3 based Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards. There's still some speculation regarding the use of MCM by NVIDIA. The Hopper GPU, which is primarily aimed at the Datacenter & AI segment, is allegedly taping out soon and will feature an MCM architecture. NVIDIA won't be using an MCM design on its Ada Lovelace GPUs so they will keep the traditional monolithic design.

AMD on the other hand is going on board with offering both MCM and Monolithic chips in its RDNA 3 and CDNA 2 families. The CDNA 2 GPUs will be MCM only while RDNA 3 will feature a mix of MCM and monolithic design as detailed here. It isn't confirmed which process node each company will be relying on but based on speculation, AMD's RDNA 3 & CDNA 2 family is going to be a mix of 6nm & 5nm nodes while NVIDIA is expected to utilize TSMC's 5nm process node for its Ada Lovelace GPUs though it is not confirmed if those will be fabricated on the N5 or N5P node. Intel, on the other hand, may also rely on an external fab for its own ARC Alchemist lineup of GPUs which enter mass production later this year.

We have previously heard rumors that NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace GPU-powered GeForce RTX 40 series is expected to bring the same jump (performance/efficiency) as we saw from Maxwell to Pascal but the launch will be pushed to late 2022 or Q1 2023.

NVIDIA CUDA GPU (Generational Comparison) Preliminary:

GPU TU102 GA102 AD102 Architecture Turing Ampere Ada Lovelace Process TSMC 12nm NFF Samsung 8nm 5nm Graphics Processing Clusters (GPC) 6 7 12 Texture Processing Clusters (TPC) 36 42 72 Streaming Multiprocessors (SM) 72 84 144 CUDA Cores 4608 10752 18432 Theoretical TFLOPs 16.1 37.6 ~80 TFLOPs? Flagship SKU RTX 2080 Ti RTX 3090 RTX 4090? TGP 250W 350W 400-500W Release Sep. 2018 Sept. 20 2022 (TBC)



We have also previously heard about a few specifications regarding the Ada Lovelace GPUs. It was rumored that the flagship GPU, the AD102, would pack up to 144 SM units for a total of 9216 cores or as NVIDIA's new algorithm states it, 18,432 CUDA cores. The successor to the RTX 3090 featuring such a GPU could feature around 2-2.5x the performance uplift though AMD's RDNA 3, once again, is expected to deliver a 3x performance uplift with the Navi 31 MCD GPU which would power their next-gen flagship graphics card.

However, rest be assured that we will not see any next-gen GPU or graphics card till the end of 2022. NVIDIA has an intermediate RTX 30 'SUPER' refresh planned before it moves to next-gen parts but aside from that, AMD and NVIDIA will be focusing on developing their next-gen chips for the rest of 2022 with a launch focused by year's end.