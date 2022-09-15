Menu
NVIDIA’s Next-Gen Ada Lovelace Gaming GPU Architecture For GeForce RTX 40 Series Confirmed

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 15, 2022, 10:48 AM EDT

NVIDIA has officially confirmed that its next-gen gaming GPU architecture for GeForce RTX 40 series will be named after renowned scientist and mathematician, Ada Lovelace.

NVIDIA Confirms Ada Lovelace As The Name For Its Next-Gen Gaming GPU Architecture, Powering The GeForce RTX 40 Series

The confirmation comes within a new teaser posted by NVIDIA's Australia and New Zealand handle on Twitter. The teaser reads "The future has a past" & shows an image of "Numbers of Bernoulli". It is an iconic algorithm that was used for the Analytical Engine and was laid out by Ada Lovelace back in 1842.

Although we have known the Ada Lovelace architecture for a while, it is still great to see NVIDIA taking inspiration from scientists of the past who played a crucial role in creating the tech world that we currently live in. The Ada Lovelace GPUs will power a variety of GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards in the coming months such as the RTX 4090 flagship.

Recap on NVIDIA ADA GPU architecture

In many ways, Ada Lovelace can be thought of as the world's first computer enthusiast. She is the first person to have realized that the Analytical Engine proposed by Charles Babbage had applications beyond pure calculation and also published what is thought to be the first algorithm (becoming the first computer programmer) intended to be carried by such a machine. This was almost half a century before Alan Turing would finish their work and invent the general-purpose computer during the world war.

The numbers of Bernoulli for the Analytical Engine as proposed by Ada Lovelace. (Image Credits: wikimedia)
NVIDIA has been known to base its architectures on prominent physicists, mathematicians, and scientists and Ada Lovelace is no different. If you look at the heroes showcased during GTC's 2018 keynote you find not only Ada Lovelace but what are potentially all future architectural codenames from NVIDIA.

NVIDIA is all set to unveil its Ada Lovelace GPU-powered GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards at GTC 22 next week so stay tuned for more information.

NVIDIA Ada Lovelace 'GeForce RTX 40' GPU Configurations

GPU NameGPCs / TPCsSMs Per TPC / TotalCUDA CoresL2 CacheMemory BusPower Limit Desktop (Peak)Power Limit Mobile (Expected)
AD10212 / 62 / 1441843296 MB384-bit800WN/A
AD1037 / 62 / 841075264 MB256-bit450W175W
AD1045 / 62 / 60768048 MB192-bit400W175W
AD1063 / 62 / 36460832 MB128-bit260W140W
AD1073 / 42 / 24307232 MB128-bit180W80W

