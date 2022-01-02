  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Custom Models To Be Insanely Power Hungry, EVGA’s KINGPIN Graphics Card Rumored To Get Dual 12-Pin Connectors

By Hassan Mujtaba
Submit

Earlier, we had told that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti would become one of the most powerful and most expensive flagship graphics cards ever built but it is now also expected to be one of the most power-hungry cards to launch.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Custom Model Details Leak Out, EVGA's KINGPIN Variant To Rock Dual 12-Pin Connectors For Up To 1275W Power Input

The leak comes from QuasarZone forums (via Harukze5719) who have posted the initial details of the next-generation EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN flagship graphics card. We are expecting AIBs to go all out with their flagship designs with the NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti and it looks like the Ti is really going to push things to the extreme.

NVIDIA Spends Big Money To Acquire TSMC’s 5nm Wafers For Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 ‘Ada Lovelace’ GPUs

It is stated that the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN will feature a brand new PCB and shroud design compared to the existing variant. That also means that the power circuitry and connectors have been modified too. The forum member reveals that EVGA has gone from triple 8-pin to dual 12-pin connectors (Gen 5 standard). From earlier leaks, we know that each 12-pin connector will be sipping up to 600W of power so that's a (theoretical max of) 1200W just from the power plugs and an additional 75W from the PCIe interface. This would definitely require a lot of cooling and that's why the shroud has been changed so we can probably expect it to be much beefier than the already massive KINGPIN design.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti EVGA KINGPIN Custom Models
EVGA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card details have allegedly leaked out. (Image Credits: QuasarZone)

Other details suggest that the card will feature a very high price compared to existing NVIDIA RTX 3090 custom models and EVGA (and most likely other AIBs too) are likely to end the production of existing RTX 3090 graphics cards. While the PCB has been changed, it is said that EVGA is still tuning the card so the release of the KINGPIN model isn't expected till at least March 2022. The change of PCB also means that existing Hydro Copper water blocks will not be compatible with the new card which means users who plan on upgrading to the 'Ti' model will have to purchase brand new water blocks.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 'Alleged' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is expected to be a Titan-class card once again. As for the specs, 3090 Ti is expected to rock the full GA102 GPU core with 10752 cores and 24 GB GDDR6X memory. The memory will be faster-clocked thanks to improved dies from Micron, pushing speeds past 20 Gbps. The pricing may be kept the same at $1499 US (MSRP) but overall, we are looking at a minor 5% improvement.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti To Feature An Entirely New Board Design With Single-Sided Memory

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti For Laptops To Be The Most Powerful & Most Power Hungry Mobile GPU Ever Made!

A previous rumor also stated that the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card will feature a TGP of over 400W. That's 50W more than the existing 3090 which means that we could be looking at faster clocks on GPU and VRAM.

There's also been a rumor of a brand new power connector that will come in the MicroFit form factor but it isn't going to look anything like the existing connector. The new 16-pin connector will be PCIe Gen 5.0 ready & will offer some current stability for the next-gen protocol which is expected to be introduced on the flagship card.

A major change for the NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti would be the addition of 2GB GDDR6X memory modules. Running at 21 Gbps will require more power and more power translates to higher temps. We have already seen how the VRAM temperatures on GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card gets and especially the modules featured on the back-side.

Having denser capacities modules will mean that NVIDIA could feature all the modules on the front side of the PCB (12 modules in total) which will yield slightly lower PCB and memory temperatures. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti won't be the only card getting these higher density modules as the rumor also mentions the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti to get a similar 2GB module treatment. Having 21 Gbps memory chips would essentially give the card up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. The graphics card has been rumored for a CES 2022 unveil and will launch on 27th January for the retail segment  (if things go according to plan).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'SUPER' Series Graphics Card Specifications (Rumored):

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
GPU NameAmpere GA102-350?Ampere GA102-300Ampere GA102-225Ampere GA102-220?Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA106-300Ampere GA106-150
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2276mm2276mm2
Transistors28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion13.2 Billion13.2 Billion
CUDA Cores10752104961024089608704614461445888486435843072?
TMUs / ROPs336 / 112328 / 112320 / 112280 / 104272 / 96184 / 96184 / 96184 / 96152 / 80112 / 64TBC
Tensor / RT Cores336 / 84328 / 82320 / 80280 / 70272 / 68184 / 46184 / 46184 / 46152 / 38112 / 28TBC
Base ClockTBA1400 MHz1365 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBA1575 MHz1500 MHz1410 MHz1320 MHzTBC
Boost ClockTBA1700 MHz1665 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBA1770 MHz1730 MHz1665 MHz1780 MHzTBC
FP32 ComputeTBA36 TFLOPs34 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA22 TFLOPs20 TFLOPs16 TFLOPs13 TFLOPsTBC
RT TFLOPsTBA69 TFLOPs67 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA44 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs32 TFLOPs25 TFLOPsTBC
Tensor-TOPsTBA285 TOPs273 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA183 TOPs163 TOPs192 TOPs101 TOPsTBC
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus384-bit384-bit384-bit384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit128-bit
Memory Speed21 Gbps19.5 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps21 Gbps19 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps16 GbpsTBC
Bandwidth1008 GB/s936 GB/s912 Gbps912 Gbps760 GB/s672 GB/s608 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s384 GB/sTBC
TGP450W350W350W350W320W~300W290W220W175W170W150W?
Price (MSRP / FE)$1499 US$1499 US$1199$999 US?$699 US$599 US?$599 US$499 US$399 US$329 US$279 US?
Launch (Availability)27th January 202224th September 20203rd June 2021Q1 2022?17th September 2020Q1 2022?10th June, 202129th October 20202nd December 202025th February 202127th January 2022

News Source: Videocardz

Products mentioned in this post

GeForce RTX 3090
GeForce RTX 3090
USD 3033.29
 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
USD 3399.97
 rtx 3070
rtx 3070
USD 1275

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related