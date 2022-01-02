NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Custom Models To Be Insanely Power Hungry, EVGA’s KINGPIN Graphics Card Rumored To Get Dual 12-Pin Connectors

Earlier, we had told that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti would become one of the most powerful and most expensive flagship graphics cards ever built but it is now also expected to be one of the most power-hungry cards to launch.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Custom Model Details Leak Out, EVGA's KINGPIN Variant To Rock Dual 12-Pin Connectors For Up To 1275W Power Input

The leak comes from QuasarZone forums (via Harukze5719) who have posted the initial details of the next-generation EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN flagship graphics card. We are expecting AIBs to go all out with their flagship designs with the NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti and it looks like the Ti is really going to push things to the extreme.

It is stated that the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN will feature a brand new PCB and shroud design compared to the existing variant. That also means that the power circuitry and connectors have been modified too. The forum member reveals that EVGA has gone from triple 8-pin to dual 12-pin connectors (Gen 5 standard). From earlier leaks, we know that each 12-pin connector will be sipping up to 600W of power so that's a (theoretical max of) 1200W just from the power plugs and an additional 75W from the PCIe interface. This would definitely require a lot of cooling and that's why the shroud has been changed so we can probably expect it to be much beefier than the already massive KINGPIN design.

Other details suggest that the card will feature a very high price compared to existing NVIDIA RTX 3090 custom models and EVGA (and most likely other AIBs too) are likely to end the production of existing RTX 3090 graphics cards. While the PCB has been changed, it is said that EVGA is still tuning the card so the release of the KINGPIN model isn't expected till at least March 2022. The change of PCB also means that existing Hydro Copper water blocks will not be compatible with the new card which means users who plan on upgrading to the 'Ti' model will have to purchase brand new water blocks.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 'Alleged' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is expected to be a Titan-class card once again. As for the specs, 3090 Ti is expected to rock the full GA102 GPU core with 10752 cores and 24 GB GDDR6X memory. The memory will be faster-clocked thanks to improved dies from Micron, pushing speeds past 20 Gbps. The pricing may be kept the same at $1499 US (MSRP) but overall, we are looking at a minor 5% improvement.

A previous rumor also stated that the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card will feature a TGP of over 400W. That's 50W more than the existing 3090 which means that we could be looking at faster clocks on GPU and VRAM.

There's also been a rumor of a brand new power connector that will come in the MicroFit form factor but it isn't going to look anything like the existing connector. The new 16-pin connector will be PCIe Gen 5.0 ready & will offer some current stability for the next-gen protocol which is expected to be introduced on the flagship card.

A major change for the NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti would be the addition of 2GB GDDR6X memory modules. Running at 21 Gbps will require more power and more power translates to higher temps. We have already seen how the VRAM temperatures on GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card gets and especially the modules featured on the back-side.

Having denser capacities modules will mean that NVIDIA could feature all the modules on the front side of the PCB (12 modules in total) which will yield slightly lower PCB and memory temperatures. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti won't be the only card getting these higher density modules as the rumor also mentions the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti to get a similar 2GB module treatment. Having 21 Gbps memory chips would essentially give the card up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. The graphics card has been rumored for a CES 2022 unveil and will launch on 27th January for the retail segment (if things go according to plan).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'SUPER' Series Graphics Card Specifications (Rumored):

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU Name Ampere GA102-350? Ampere GA102-300 Ampere GA102-225 Ampere GA102-220? Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA106-300 Ampere GA106-150 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 276mm2 276mm2 Transistors 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 13.2 Billion 13.2 Billion CUDA Cores 10752 10496 10240 8960 8704 6144 6144 5888 4864 3584 3072? TMUs / ROPs 336 / 112 328 / 112 320 / 112 280 / 104 272 / 96 184 / 96 184 / 96 184 / 96 152 / 80 112 / 64 TBC Tensor / RT Cores 336 / 84 328 / 82 320 / 80 280 / 70 272 / 68 184 / 46 184 / 46 184 / 46 152 / 38 112 / 28 TBC Base Clock TBA 1400 MHz 1365 MHz TBA 1440 MHz TBA 1575 MHz 1500 MHz 1410 MHz 1320 MHz TBC Boost Clock TBA 1700 MHz 1665 MHz TBA 1710 MHz TBA 1770 MHz 1730 MHz 1665 MHz 1780 MHz TBC FP32 Compute TBA 36 TFLOPs 34 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs TBA 22 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs 16 TFLOPs 13 TFLOPs TBC RT TFLOPs TBA 69 TFLOPs 67 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs TBA 44 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 32 TFLOPs 25 TFLOPs TBC Tensor-TOPs TBA 285 TOPs 273 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs TBA 183 TOPs 163 TOPs 192 TOPs 101 TOPs TBC Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 10 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit Memory Speed 21 Gbps 19.5 Gbps 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 21 Gbps 19 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 16 Gbps TBC Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 936 GB/s 912 Gbps 912 Gbps 760 GB/s 672 GB/s 608 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 384 GB/s TBC TGP 450W 350W 350W 350W 320W ~300W 290W 220W 175W 170W 150W? Price (MSRP / FE) $1499 US $1499 US $1199 $999 US? $699 US $599 US? $599 US $499 US $399 US $329 US $279 US? Launch (Availability) 27th January 2022 24th September 2020 3rd June 2021 Q1 2022? 17th September 2020 Q1 2022? 10th June, 2021 29th October 2020 2nd December 2020 25th February 2021 27th January 2022

