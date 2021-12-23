NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB Flagship Confirmed For 27th Retail Launch, Would Easily Cost Over $2000 US

The final on-shelve launch date for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card has been confirmed in a leaked document published by Videocardz.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB Graphics Card Confirmed For 27th Retail Launch, The Most Expensive Flagship Ever!

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti should be regarded as the most expensive single-GPU-based card ever produced and to hit retail shelves when it launches on 27th January. This was the date that the card was said to launch and we finally have confirmation in a leaked embargo document from MSI, as discovered by Videocardz. The leaked document is being sent out to retailers and partners to get ready for the upcoming launch.

It looks like MSI and other big AIBs will be offering their best of the best custom designs with the RTX 3090 Ti as it will be the last enthusiast-grade product within the RTX 30 series family before we get to meet the next-generation lineup by the end of 2022. We have also seen ASUS's TUF Gaming RTX 3090 Ti with a slightly upgraded design over the RTX 3090 TUF Gaming, more on that here.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 'Alleged' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is expected to be a Titan-class card once again. As for the specs, 3090 Ti is expected to rock the full GA102 GPU core with 10752 cores and 24 GB GDDR6X memory. The memory will be faster-clocked thanks to improved dies from Micron, pushing speeds past 20 Gbps. The pricing may be kept the same at $1499 US (MSRP) but overall, we are looking at a minor 5% improvement.

A previous rumor also stated that the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card will feature a TGP of over 400W. That's 50W more than the existing 3090 which means that we could be looking at faster clocks on GPU and VRAM.

There's also been a rumor of a brand new power connector that will come in the MicroFit form factor but it isn't going to look anything like the existing connector. The new 16-pin connector will be PCIe Gen 5.0 ready & will offer some current stability for the next-gen protocol which is expected to be introduced on the flagship card.

A major change for the NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti would be the addition of 2GB GDDR6X memory modules. Running at 21 Gbps will require more power and more power translates to higher temps. We have already seen how the VRAM temperatures on GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card gets and especially the modules featured on the back-side.

Having denser capacities modules will mean that NVIDIA could feature all the modules on the front side of the PCB (12 modules in total) which will yield slightly lower PCB and memory temperatures. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti won't be the only card getting these higher density modules as the rumor also mentions the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti to get a similar 2GB module treatment. Having 21 Gbps memory chips would essentially give the card up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. The graphics card has been rumored for a CES 2022 unveil and will launch on 27th January (if things go according to plan).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'SUPER' Series Graphics Card Specifications (Rumored):