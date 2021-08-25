NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER Rumored To Feature Full GA102 GPU With 10752 CUDA Cores & Over 400W TGP

NVIDIA doesn't seem to be stopping at the GeForce RTX 3090 as its flagship Ampere graphics card and preparing a SUPER refresh of the card with the full GA102 GPU.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER Rumored To Feature 10752 CUDA Cores & Over 400W TGP

Currently, the GeForce RTX 3090 serves as NVIDIA's flagship gaming offering but the green team wants to take things up a notch with the upcoming SUPER refresh. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER is expected to feature the full-fat GA102 GPU core, faster clocks, and a huge requirement in terms of power, as rumored by Greymon55.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Game Bundle Gets You A Copy of Battlefield 2042 For Free

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER Graphics Card Rumored Specifications

At the heart of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER graphics card will be the GA102 GPU. The GPU is based on Samsung's 8nm custom process node designed specifically for NVIDIA and features a total of 28 Billion transistors. It measures at 628mm2 which makes it the 2nd biggest gaming GPU ever produced right below the Turing TU102 GPU.

NVIDIA CEO Says GeForce RTX Graphics Card Availability Won’t Get Any Better 2022, GPU Shortages To Persist

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 will be the first gaming graphics card to feature the full GA102 GPU with a total of 84 SM units that would result in a total of 10752 CUDA cores. This would be a 2.5% increase in core count but the rumor also states that the graphics card will feature a TGP of over 400W. That's 50W more than the existing GeForce RTX 3090 which means that we could be looking at faster clocks on GPU and VRAM. The GeForce RTX 3090 rocks a 24 GB GDDR6X memory interface which should be retained but we can expect NVIDIA to boost memory clocks to 20 Gbps (19.5 Gbps on RTX 3090) for 960 GB/s bandwidth or they could take things further to hit that sweet 1 TB/s spot.

We could expect a 5% performance increase which would be in line with previous 'SUPER' launches from NVIDIA. It is likely that NVIDIA could cut MSRPs on existing cards and replace them with these newer SUPER refreshes at the same MSRP early next year. With that said, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 SUPER Series are reportedly going into production this quarter and we can expect a launch within the first half of 2022.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'SUPER' Series Graphics Card Specifications (Rumored):