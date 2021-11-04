NVIDIA Allegedly Readies GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU To Tackle Intel’s ARC Alchemist Laptop GPUs

NVIDIA is currently working on two new mobile GPUs for laptops, one being the recently rumored GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and it now appears that a new GA104 silicon has recently been uncovered on the PCI Device ID database.

NVIDIA Readies GeForce RTX 3070 Ti & RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPUs To Tackle Intel ARC Alchemist Lineup

Website VideoCardz unearthed a comment from the user Faintsnow on the PCI Device ID database site about a specific ID that appeared, ID 24A0, that is referring to a NVIDIA mobile GPU, the NVIDIA GN20-E6. It is believed that the GN20-E6 is the moniker given to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU. The NVIDIA Laptop GPU is not currently listed with the remainder of the NVIDIA Ampere family.

Intel’s Latest Graphics Drivers Lists 32 DG2 ‘ARC Alchemist’ GPU IDs

If this information is true, then NVIDIA is beginning to start looking at manufacturing RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti GPUs for mobile devices, such as laptops and notebooks, which will offer more core counts than the non-Ti models.

The RTX 3080 Ti is speculated to use a newer graphics processor, the GA103, which has been showcased to have as high as 7680 CUDA cores. The mobile version of this particular graphics processor would more than likely produce less CUDA cores than the desktop versions. The NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti, however, would possibly be higher than the non-Ti models, which have as high as 5120 CUDA cores due to the current leading NVIDIA SKU offering 6144 CUDA cores.

This new information conveniently appears after the release of the launch timeframe for the next-gen Intel Arc Alchemist graphics processors, which are to appear as early as the first quarter of next year.

The Alchemist 512 EU chip is expected to measure at around 396mm2 which makes it bigger than the AMD RDNA 2 and NVIDIA Ampere offerings. The Alchemist -512 GPU will come in the BGA-2660 package which measures 37.5mm x 43mm. NVIDIA's Ampere GA104 measures 392mm2 which means that the flagship Alchemist chip is comparable in size while the Navi 22 GPU measures 336mm2 or around 60mm2 less.

With speculations of Intel's newest discreet DG2-512EU-based GPUs giving stiff competition with GA104 models, NVIDIA might be looking to level the playing field with these new PCI Device IDs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup:

GPU Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm GPU SKU GA107 GA107 GA106 GA104-770 GA104-775 GA103? SMs 16 20 30 40 48 TBA CUDA Cores 2048 2560 3840 5120 6144 TBA Base Clock 1057 MHz 1035 MHz 1283 MHz 1290 MHz 1245 MHz TBA Boost Clock 1740 MHz 1695 MHz 1703 MHz 1620 MHz 1710 MHz TBA Memory Clock 11 Gbps 11 Gbps 12 Gbps 12 Gbps 12 Gbps TBA Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Size 4 GB 4 GB 6 GB 8 GB 8/16 GB TBA Memory Bus 128-bit 128-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit TBA Bandwidth 176 GB/s 176 GB/s 288 GB/s 384 GB/s 384 GB/s TBA TGP 35-95W 35-95W 60-115W 80-125W 80-150W+ TBA Configurations Max-Q

Max-P TBA Launch Q2 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q1 2021 Q1 2021 Q1 2022?

Source: PCI Device ID database, VideoCardz