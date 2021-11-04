  ⋮  

NVIDIA Allegedly Readies GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU To Tackle Intel’s ARC Alchemist Laptop GPUs

By Jason R. Wilson
Submit
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile May Feature Ampere GA103 GPU Core With Increased Core Counts

NVIDIA is currently working on two new mobile GPUs for laptops, one being the recently rumored GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and it now appears that a new GA104 silicon has recently been uncovered on the PCI Device ID database.

NVIDIA Readies GeForce RTX 3070 Ti & RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPUs To Tackle Intel ARC Alchemist Lineup

Website VideoCardz unearthed a comment from the user Faintsnow on the PCI Device ID database site about a specific ID that appeared, ID 24A0, that is referring to a NVIDIA mobile GPU, the NVIDIA GN20-E6. It is believed that the GN20-E6 is the moniker given to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU. The NVIDIA Laptop GPU is not currently listed with the remainder of the NVIDIA Ampere family.

Intel’s Latest Graphics Drivers Lists 32 DG2 ‘ARC Alchemist’ GPU IDs

Source: PCI Device ID Database via VideoCardz

If this information is true, then NVIDIA is beginning to start looking at manufacturing RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti GPUs for mobile devices, such as laptops and notebooks, which will offer more core counts than the non-Ti models.

The RTX 3080 Ti is speculated to use a newer graphics processor, the GA103, which has been showcased to have as high as 7680 CUDA cores. The mobile version of this particular graphics processor would more than likely produce less CUDA cores than the desktop versions. The NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti, however, would possibly be higher than the non-Ti models, which have as high as 5120 CUDA cores due to the current leading NVIDIA SKU offering 6144 CUDA cores.

This new information conveniently appears after the release of the launch timeframe for the next-gen Intel Arc Alchemist graphics processors, which are to appear as early as the first quarter of next year.

The Alchemist 512 EU chip is expected to measure at around 396mm2 which makes it bigger than the AMD RDNA 2 and NVIDIA Ampere offerings. The Alchemist -512 GPU will come in the BGA-2660 package which measures 37.5mm x 43mm. NVIDIA's Ampere GA104 measures 392mm2 which means that the flagship Alchemist chip is comparable in size while the Navi 22 GPU measures 336mm2 or around 60mm2 less.

With speculations of Intel's newest discreet DG2-512EU-based GPUs giving stiff competition with GA104 models, NVIDIA might be looking to level the playing field with these new PCI Device IDs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup:

GPU NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
GPU SKUGA107GA107GA106GA104-770GA104-775GA103?
SMs1620304048TBA
CUDA Cores20482560384051206144TBA
Base Clock1057 MHz1035 MHz1283 MHz1290 MHz1245 MHzTBA
Boost Clock1740 MHz1695 MHz1703 MHz1620 MHz1710 MHzTBA
Memory Clock11 Gbps11 Gbps12 Gbps12 Gbps12 GbpsTBA
Memory TypeGDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6
Memory Size4 GB4 GB6 GB8 GB8/16 GBTBA
Memory Bus128-bit128-bit192-bit256-bit256-bitTBA
Bandwidth176 GB/s176 GB/s288 GB/s384 GB/s384 GB/sTBA
TGP35-95W35-95W60-115W80-125W80-150W+TBA
ConfigurationsMax-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		TBA
LaunchQ2 2021Q2 2021Q1 2021Q1 2021Q1 2021Q1 2022?

Source: PCI Device ID database, VideoCardz

Products mentioned in this post

GeForce RTX 3080
GeForce RTX 3080
USD 1399.98
 GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
USD 1899
 rtx 3070
rtx 3070
USD 1275

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related