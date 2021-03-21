Details surrounding the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti & GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards have leaked out by Videocardz. The details suggest that both of these Ampere GeForce RTX 30 GPUs will be launching in the coming months and will be aimed at the upper echelon of the gaming segment.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB In April, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8 GB in May, Alleges Rumor

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards have been in the rumor mill for a long time now but it looks like we are getting close to their official unveil As per the leaked information, NVIDIA and its board partners will unveil the cards in April & May, respectively. The specs have also seen a slight modification but retain the core configurations that were leaked out a while back.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB FE (Founders Edition) graphics card is expected to feature the PG132-SKU18 PCB design and the GA102-225-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-225 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and will now feature 10240 CUDA cores within a total of 80 SM units. Since the main core configuration is entirely brand new, the previously leaked clocks & TMU/ROP counts should now be dismissed.

As for memory, the card will feature 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting 12 GB memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be using a 384-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 912 GB/s. So while we see an 8 GB VRAM reduction over the previous spec, the larger bus interface should drive higher memory bandwidth.

The TGP for the card is set to be the same as the RTX 3080 at 320 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti on the other hand is expected to feature the GA104-400-A1 GPU. According to the rumor the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will utilize the PG141-SKU10 board which is different than the previous SKU that the graphics card was going to be based upon. The GPU will feature is expected to offer 6144 CUDA cores or 48 SMs. These are 4% more CUDA cores than the GeForce RTX 3070 and around 30% lower cores than the GeForce RTX 3080.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will also feature 8 GB GDDR6X memory and what's important here is the fact that NVIDIA is utilizing the higher-grade GDDR6X chips rather than the standard GDDR6 modules featured on the existing GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will end up close to the RTX 3080 with a TGP of around 250-275W considering the increased cores & the newer memory modules. The card will retain a 256-bit bus interface and pin speeds should be rated at 19 Gbps like the GeForce RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti.

NVIDIA had already stated that existing GPUs will not be affected by the hash rate-limiting tech but upcoming SKUs will definitely be receiving modifications to counter cryptocurrency miners. As such, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti & the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will also limit its hash rate in several cryptocurrency algorithms, making it pretty useless and not a great investment for miners. But we have already seen miners bypass the hash limit through several hacks and mods so that doesn't matter anymore.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is expected to launch in mid-April for an MSRP of around $999 US while the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is expected to launch by the end of May for an MSRP of around $599 US. Expect more information to come on these cards in the coming weeks.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications: