The first performance numbers of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB or GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card have allegedly leaked out. The numbers show that the upcoming graphics card features a performance on par with the existing flagship, the GeForce RTX 3090, & should also come with a lower price point.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB / GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Alleged Specs & Performance Benchmarks Leak Out

Posted over at Bilibili, the card is allegedly being referred to as the GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB but it also comes with an updated core configuration over the 10 GB model. As such, we could either see this card being labeled simply as the GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB or the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with the latter making more sense based on previous rumors.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti / RTX 3080 20 GB 'Rumored' Graphics Card Benchmarks

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti / RTX 3080 20 GB FE (Founders Edition) graphics card is expected to feature the PG133-SKU15 PCB design and the GA102-250-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-250 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and is now exactly the same as the GeForce RTX 3090 at 10496 FP32 CUDA cores. The GPU will also feature the same 112/328 ROP & TMUs count as the RTX 3090. The clock speeds are set at 1395 MHz base and 1695 MHz boost.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB Graphics Card Specs & Performance Benchmarks Leak _1

As for memory, the card will feature 20 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting a 20 GB bus interface, NVIDIA will be using a 320-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 760 GB/s. TGP for the card is set to be the same as the RTX 3080 at 320 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA107Ampere GA106?Ampere GA106-300Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA102-150Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-250Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die SizeTBATBATBA395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
TransistorsTBATBATBA17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores2304?3584?3584486458887424?870410496?10496
TMUs / ROPsTBATBA112 / 64152 / 80184 / 96232 / 80272 / 96328 / 112328 / 112
Tensor / RT CoresTBATBA112 / 28152 / 38184 / 46232 / 58272 / 68328 / 82328 / 82
Base ClockTBATBA1320 MHz1410 MHz1500 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBA1400 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBA1780 MHz1665 MHz1730 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBA1700 MHz
FP32 ComputeTBATBA12.7 TFLOPs16.2 TFLOPs20 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBATBA25.4 TFLOPs32.4 TFLOPs40 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBATBA101 TOPs129.6 TOPs163 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA285 TOPs
Memory Capacity4 GB GDDR6?6 GB GDDR6?12 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR610 GB GDDR6X?10 GB GDDR6X20 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus128-bit192-bit?192-bit256-bit256-bit320-bit320-bit320-bit384-bit
Memory SpeedTBATBA15 Gbps14 Gbps14 GbpsTBA19 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
BandwidthTBATBA360 Gbps448 Gbps448 GbpsTBA760 Gbps760 Gbps936 Gbps
TGP90W?TBA170W200W220W320W?320W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$149?$199?$329$399 US$499 US$599 US?$699 US$899 US?$1499 US
Launch (Availability)2021?2021?February 2021December 202029th OctoberQ4 2020?17th SeptemberJanuary 2021?24th September

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti / RTX 3080 20 GB 'Alleged' Graphics Card Benchmarks

Two performance metrics were shown which include 3DMark Time Spy Extreme and 3DMark Time Spy. In both tests, the GPU performed on par with the GeForce RTX 3090 which was pretty much as expected. The benchmarks can be seen below:

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or the GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB (whichever name NVIDIA wishes to use for this card), will be a direct competitor to AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT which retails at $999 US.

News Source: HXL

