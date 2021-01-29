NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / RTX 3080 Ti 20 GB Graphics Card Alleged Specifications & Benchmarks Leak Out, On Par With An RTX 3090
The first performance numbers of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB or GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card have allegedly leaked out. The numbers show that the upcoming graphics card features a performance on par with the existing flagship, the GeForce RTX 3090, & should also come with a lower price point.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB / GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Alleged Specs & Performance Benchmarks Leak Out
Posted over at Bilibili, the card is allegedly being referred to as the GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB but it also comes with an updated core configuration over the 10 GB model. As such, we could either see this card being labeled simply as the GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB or the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with the latter making more sense based on previous rumors.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti / RTX 3080 20 GB 'Rumored' Graphics Card Benchmarks
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti / RTX 3080 20 GB FE (Founders Edition) graphics card is expected to feature the PG133-SKU15 PCB design and the GA102-250-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-250 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and is now exactly the same as the GeForce RTX 3090 at 10496 FP32 CUDA cores. The GPU will also feature the same 112/328 ROP & TMUs count as the RTX 3090. The clock speeds are set at 1395 MHz base and 1695 MHz boost.
As for memory, the card will feature 20 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting a 20 GB bus interface, NVIDIA will be using a 320-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 760 GB/s. TGP for the card is set to be the same as the RTX 3080 at 320 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti?
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA107
|Ampere GA106?
|Ampere GA106-300
|Ampere GA104-200
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA102-150
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA102-250
|Ampere GA102-300
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|Transistors
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|2304?
|3584?
|3584
|4864
|5888
|7424?
|8704
|10496?
|10496
|TMUs / ROPs
|TBA
|TBA
|112 / 64
|152 / 80
|184 / 96
|232 / 80
|272 / 96
|328 / 112
|328 / 112
|Tensor / RT Cores
|TBA
|TBA
|112 / 28
|152 / 38
|184 / 46
|232 / 58
|272 / 68
|328 / 82
|328 / 82
|Base Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|1320 MHz
|1410 MHz
|1500 MHz
|TBA
|1440 MHz
|TBA
|1400 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|1780 MHz
|1665 MHz
|1730 MHz
|TBA
|1710 MHz
|TBA
|1700 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|TBA
|TBA
|12.7 TFLOPs
|16.2 TFLOPs
|20 TFLOPs
|TBA
|30 TFLOPs
|TBA
|36 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|25.4 TFLOPs
|32.4 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|TBA
|58 TFLOPs
|TBA
|69 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|101 TOPs
|129.6 TOPs
|163 TOPs
|TBA
|238 TOPs
|TBA
|285 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|4 GB GDDR6?
|6 GB GDDR6?
|12 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|10 GB GDDR6X?
|10 GB GDDR6X
|20 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|Memory Bus
|128-bit
|192-bit?
|192-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|320-bit
|320-bit
|320-bit
|384-bit
|Memory Speed
|TBA
|TBA
|15 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|TBA
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|TBA
|TBA
|360 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|TBA
|760 Gbps
|760 Gbps
|936 Gbps
|TGP
|90W?
|TBA
|170W
|200W
|220W
|320W?
|320W
|320W
|350W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|$149?
|$199?
|$329
|$399 US
|$499 US
|$599 US?
|$699 US
|$899 US?
|$1499 US
|Launch (Availability)
|2021?
|2021?
|February 2021
|December 2020
|29th October
|Q4 2020?
|17th September
|January 2021?
|24th September
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti / RTX 3080 20 GB 'Alleged' Graphics Card Benchmarks
Two performance metrics were shown which include 3DMark Time Spy Extreme and 3DMark Time Spy. In both tests, the GPU performed on par with the GeForce RTX 3090 which was pretty much as expected. The benchmarks can be seen below:
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or the GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB (whichever name NVIDIA wishes to use for this card), will be a direct competitor to AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT which retails at $999 US.
News Source: HXL
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter