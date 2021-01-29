The first performance numbers of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB or GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card have allegedly leaked out. The numbers show that the upcoming graphics card features a performance on par with the existing flagship, the GeForce RTX 3090, & should also come with a lower price point.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB / GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Alleged Specs & Performance Benchmarks Leak Out

Posted over at Bilibili, the card is allegedly being referred to as the GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB but it also comes with an updated core configuration over the 10 GB model. As such, we could either see this card being labeled simply as the GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB or the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with the latter making more sense based on previous rumors.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti / RTX 3080 20 GB 'Rumored' Graphics Card Benchmarks

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti / RTX 3080 20 GB FE (Founders Edition) graphics card is expected to feature the PG133-SKU15 PCB design and the GA102-250-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-250 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and is now exactly the same as the GeForce RTX 3090 at 10496 FP32 CUDA cores. The GPU will also feature the same 112/328 ROP & TMUs count as the RTX 3090. The clock speeds are set at 1395 MHz base and 1695 MHz boost.

As for memory, the card will feature 20 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting a 20 GB bus interface, NVIDIA will be using a 320-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 760 GB/s. TGP for the card is set to be the same as the RTX 3080 at 320 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA107 Ampere GA106? Ampere GA106-300 Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-150 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-250 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size TBA TBA TBA 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors TBA TBA TBA 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 2304? 3584? 3584 4864 5888 7424? 8704 10496? 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBA TBA 112 / 64 152 / 80 184 / 96 232 / 80 272 / 96 328 / 112 328 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores TBA TBA 112 / 28 152 / 38 184 / 46 232 / 58 272 / 68 328 / 82 328 / 82 Base Clock TBA TBA 1320 MHz 1410 MHz 1500 MHz TBA 1440 MHz TBA 1400 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 1780 MHz 1665 MHz 1730 MHz TBA 1710 MHz TBA 1700 MHz FP32 Compute TBA TBA 12.7 TFLOPs 16.2 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs TBA 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBA TBA 25.4 TFLOPs 32.4 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs TBA 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA TBA 101 TOPs 129.6 TOPs 163 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs TBA 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 4 GB GDDR6? 6 GB GDDR6? 12 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 10 GB GDDR6X? 10 GB GDDR6X 20 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 128-bit 192-bit? 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 320-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed TBA TBA 15 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps TBA 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth TBA TBA 360 Gbps 448 Gbps 448 Gbps TBA 760 Gbps 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TGP 90W? TBA 170W 200W 220W 320W? 320W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $149? $199? $329 $399 US $499 US $599 US? $699 US $899 US? $1499 US Launch (Availability) 2021? 2021? February 2021 December 2020 29th October Q4 2020? 17th September January 2021? 24th September

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti / RTX 3080 20 GB 'Alleged' Graphics Card Benchmarks

Two performance metrics were shown which include 3DMark Time Spy Extreme and 3DMark Time Spy. In both tests, the GPU performed on par with the GeForce RTX 3090 which was pretty much as expected. The benchmarks can be seen below:





The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or the GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB (whichever name NVIDIA wishes to use for this card), will be a direct competitor to AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT which retails at $999 US.

News Source: HXL