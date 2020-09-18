The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 launch day left a lot of PC gamers who were hoping to buy one graphics card disappointed. At the same time, overclockers who had received their cards from board partners were pushing the card to its limits and achieving new world records which leave NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and Titan RTX in the dust.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics Cards Pushed Beyond 2300 MHz With LN2 Overclocking, Reach Over 10,000 Points in Time Spy Extreme

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080's standard overclocking results may not be highly impressive as the best dies are kept for the top custom variants that will be introduced later on. However, even with existing GA102 dies, overclockers managed to hit clock speeds north of 2300 MHz. Interestingly, all overclockers have not touched the memory during the overclocks which means that we could get even higher scores in the coming days as more overclockers get access to custom-designed board partner cards.

Coming to the results, the top 2 positions in the 3DMark Time Spy Extreme Hall of Fame are now conquered by the GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. The top position has been scored by Ronaldo Buassali whose in-house overclocker at GALAX based in Latin America. Ronaldo is well-known in the overclocking scene but most of you would remember his famous video on YouTube where he along with his team transformed an RTX 2080 Ti graphics card into an RTX 2080 Ti SUPER by using faster GDDR6 dies from RTX 2080 SUPER series cards. You can check that out over here.





Ronaldo pushed his GALX GeForce RTX 3080 SG sample to 2310 MHz and proceeded to post 10,595 points in the Graphics segment which is 7% faster than the fastest RTX 2080 Ti (overclocked to 2745 MHz).

The second score was posted by Indonesian overclocker Lucky_n00b (Alva Jonathan). He pushed his MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio to 2160 MHz and scored 10,024 points in the Time Spy Extreme benchmark which is also faster than the same RTX 2080 Ti (2745 MHz) used to compare above.

It doesn't stop at just 3DMark's Time Spy Extreme since the Port Royal Hall of Fame is now also conquered by the RTX 3080. The top position is held by Ronaldo's RTX 3080 SG (GALAX) which was overclocked a bit more to 2340 MHz and posted a score of 13,488 points which outperforms the fastest RTX 2080 Ti entry running at 2700 MHz. The overclocks definitely make the GeForce RTX 3080 the fastest graphics card on the planet right now but one can only imagine the level of GPU performance the RTX 3090 would be able to achieve when it hits the store shelves next week.