NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB Custom Models Listed, Four Models Including Gigabyte’s AORUS Master, Gaming & Eagle Series

1 hour ago
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti custom graphics cards from Gigabyte have been listed by EEC where they were submitted by the manufacturer for certification. This confirms that NVIDIA and its board partners are getting ready to unveil a fourth GeForce RTX  30 series graphics card next month that will target the mainstream segment.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB Custom Graphics Cards Listed by EEC - Four Gigabyte Models Featuring AORUS Master, Gaming, & Eagle Series

The Gigabyte models that were listed at EEC were spotted by Komachi_Ensaka (via Videocardz). It looks like Gigabyte is working on at least four models which will be part of its GeForce RTX 3060 Ti series lineup. The custom models are listed below:

NVIDIA’s Official Response On GeForce RTX 30 Series Issues: SP-CAP vs MLCC Groupings Vary Depending on Design & Not Indicative of Quality

  • GIGABYTE RTX 3060 Ti 8GB AORUS Master (GV-N306TAORUS M-8GD)
  • GIGABYTE RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GAMING OC (GV-N306TGAMING OC-8GD)
  • GIGABYTE RTX 3060 Ti 8GB EAGLE OC (GV-N306TEAGLE OC-8GD)
  • GIGABYTE RTX 3060 Ti 8GB EAGLE (GV-N306TEAGLE-8GD)

As you can see, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is more or less confirmed now and the card will feature 8 GB of GDDR6 memory. Gigabyte will have the AORUS Master variant as its top model while the OC and standard variants of the Eagle and Gaming series will serve the gaming market at a lower price point.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Graphics Card Leaks Out

As per previously leaked out specifications, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card will use the GA104-200 GPU core and the latest PG190 SKU 10 PCB design (Reference & Founders Edition). The card will feature 4864 CUDA cores arranged in 38 SMs along with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory that will be operating at 14 Gbps across a 256-bit bus interface to deliver a total bandwidth of 448 GB/s. The graphics ard is rumored to feature a TDP of around 180W.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
Transistors17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores48645888870410496
TMUs / ROPsTBATBA272 / 96TBA
Tensor / RT Cores152 / 38184 / 46272 / 68328 / 82
Base ClockTBA1500 MHz1440 MHz1400 MHz
Boost ClockTBA1730 MHz1710 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 ComputeTBA20 TFLOPs30 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBA40 TFLOPs58 TFLOPs69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA163 TOPs238 TOPs285 TOPs
Memory Capacity8 GB GDDR68/16 GB GDDR610/20 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus256-bit256-bit320-bit384-bit
Memory Speed14 Gbps14 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
Bandwidth448 Gbps448 Gbps760 Gbps936 Gbps
TDP180W?220W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$399 US?$499 US$699 US$1499 US
Launch (Availability)October 202015th October17th September24th September

There's no word on the availability of the graphics card yet but previous reports have highlighted at a late October launch for the graphics card so we might get to hear about the card around the time the GeForce RTX 3070 is launched. As for pricing, considering that the GeForce RTX 3070 costs $499 US, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti could be priced around $349-$399 US while offering performance on par or faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER.

