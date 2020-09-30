NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti custom graphics cards from Gigabyte have been listed by EEC where they were submitted by the manufacturer for certification. This confirms that NVIDIA and its board partners are getting ready to unveil a fourth GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card next month that will target the mainstream segment.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB Custom Graphics Cards Listed by EEC - Four Gigabyte Models Featuring AORUS Master, Gaming, & Eagle Series

The Gigabyte models that were listed at EEC were spotted by Komachi_Ensaka (via Videocardz). It looks like Gigabyte is working on at least four models which will be part of its GeForce RTX 3060 Ti series lineup. The custom models are listed below:

GIGABYTE RTX 3060 Ti 8GB AORUS Master (GV-N306TAORUS M-8GD)

GIGABYTE RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GAMING OC (GV-N306TGAMING OC-8GD)

GIGABYTE RTX 3060 Ti 8GB EAGLE OC (GV-N306TEAGLE OC-8GD)

GIGABYTE RTX 3060 Ti 8GB EAGLE (GV-N306TEAGLE-8GD)

As you can see, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is more or less confirmed now and the card will feature 8 GB of GDDR6 memory. Gigabyte will have the AORUS Master variant as its top model while the OC and standard variants of the Eagle and Gaming series will serve the gaming market at a lower price point.

As per previously leaked out specifications, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card will use the GA104-200 GPU core and the latest PG190 SKU 10 PCB design (Reference & Founders Edition). The card will feature 4864 CUDA cores arranged in 38 SMs along with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory that will be operating at 14 Gbps across a 256-bit bus interface to deliver a total bandwidth of 448 GB/s. The graphics ard is rumored to feature a TDP of around 180W.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 4864 5888 8704 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBA TBA 272 / 96 TBA Tensor / RT Cores 152 / 38 184 / 46 272 / 68 328 / 82 Base Clock TBA 1500 MHz 1440 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock TBA 1730 MHz 1710 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute TBA 20 TFLOPs 30 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBA 40 TFLOPs 58 TFLOPs 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA 163 TOPs 238 TOPs 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 8 GB GDDR6 8/16 GB GDDR6 10/20 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 448 Gbps 448 Gbps 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TDP 180W? 220W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $399 US? $499 US $699 US $1499 US Launch (Availability) October 2020 15th October 17th September 24th September

There's no word on the availability of the graphics card yet but previous reports have highlighted at a late October launch for the graphics card so we might get to hear about the card around the time the GeForce RTX 3070 is launched. As for pricing, considering that the GeForce RTX 3070 costs $499 US, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti could be priced around $349-$399 US while offering performance on par or faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER.