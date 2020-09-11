NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Specifications Leak Out, To Feature 4864 Cores & 8 GB GDDR6 Memory
The specifications for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card have leaked out by Videocardz. The leaked specifications show some interesting numbers for the next-generation sub-$400US card which will be targetting the mainstream segment.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti To Feature GA104 GPU With 4864 CUDA Cores & 8 GB GDDR6 Memory, Launch Expected in Late October
So far, NVIDIA has officially announced just three cards in its Ampere GeForce RTX 30 series lineup. These include the GeForce RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080, and the GeForce RTX 3070. But reports are that there are several SKUs just waiting to be released and the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is just one of them.
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is said to feature the GA104-200 GPU which is a cut-down variant of the GA104 GPU which is also featured on the GeForce RTX 3070 but apparently, rumors have it that the full GPU would only be featured on the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti/SUPER graphics card. The RTX 3060 Ti will feature 38 SMs with a total of 4864 CUDA Cores, 152 Tensor Cores, and 38 RT cores.
The graphics card will feature 8 GB of GDDR6 memory running at speeds of 14 Gbps along a 256-bit wide bus interface which gives the card 448 GB/s of bandwidth. That's the same memory specs as the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER but the updated core architecture delivers a lot more performance in general while new memory compression techniques will help utilize the bandwidth efficiently.
It is said that that the GPU would feature a TDP that's 40W less than the RTX 3070 so that puts the card at around 180W which is a 5W difference compared to the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER's 175W TDP. Custom models are expected to carry TDPs of around 200W and will require a single 8-pin power connector to boot. This would suggest a standard 8-pin connector for the reference design and Founders Edition variants rather than a 12-pin Micron Fit connector.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA104-200
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA102-300
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|Transistors
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|4864
|5888
|8704
|10496
|TMUs / ROPs
|TBA
|TBA
|272 / 96
|TBA
|Tensor / RT Cores
|152 / 38
|184 / 46
|272 / 68
|328 / 82
|Base Clock
|TBA
|1500 MHz
|1440 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|1730 MHz
|1710 MHz
|1700 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|TBA
|20 TFLOPs
|30 TFLOPs
|36 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|TBA
|40 TFLOPs
|58 TFLOPs
|69 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|163 TOPs
|238 TOPs
|285 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|8 GB GDDR6
|8/16 GB GDDR6
|10/20 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|Memory Bus
|256-bit
|256-bit
|320-bit
|384-bit
|Memory Speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|448 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|760 Gbps
|936 Gbps
|TDP
|180W?
|220W
|320W
|350W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|$399 US?
|$499 US
|$699 US
|$1499 US
|Launch (Availability)
|October 2020
|October 2020
|17th September
|24th September
As for pricing, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti could launch at a price point around $399 US. The RTX 2060 SUPER did launch at $399 US so NVIDIA could market the card at the same price with a non-Ti GPU with a lower-tier core (GA106) coming in at around $299 US. As for performance, the card has 20% lower cores than the RTX 3070 which is said to match or exceed the performance of the RTX 2080 Ti. Based on that, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti could end up being as fast as the GeForce RTX 2080 but for almost half the price and with lower power draw. The card is said to launch in late October so it wouldn't be long before we get to hear more about this new entrant in the RTX 30 series lineup.
