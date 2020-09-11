  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Specifications Leak Out, To Feature 4864 Cores & 8 GB GDDR6 Memory

The specifications for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card have leaked out by Videocardz. The leaked specifications show some interesting numbers for the next-generation sub-$400US card which will be targetting the mainstream segment.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti To Feature GA104 GPU With 4864 CUDA Cores & 8 GB GDDR6 Memory, Launch Expected in Late October

So far, NVIDIA has officially announced just three cards in its Ampere GeForce RTX 30 series lineup. These include the GeForce RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080, and the GeForce RTX 3070. But reports are that there are several SKUs just waiting to be released and the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is just one of them.

NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Card Is An Absolute Unit – Triple-Slot Monster Pictured Inside Standard ATX Case

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is said to feature the GA104-200 GPU which is a cut-down variant of the GA104 GPU which is also featured on the GeForce RTX 3070 but apparently, rumors have it that the full GPU would only be featured on the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti/SUPER graphics card. The RTX 3060 Ti will feature 38 SMs with a total of 4864 CUDA Cores, 152 Tensor Cores, and 38 RT cores.

The graphics card will feature 8 GB of GDDR6 memory running at speeds of 14 Gbps along a 256-bit wide bus interface which gives the card 448 GB/s of bandwidth. That's the same memory specs as the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER but the updated core architecture delivers a lot more performance in general while new memory compression techniques will help utilize the bandwidth efficiently.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Graphics Card Specs Leak Out

It is said that that the GPU would feature a TDP that's 40W less than the RTX 3070 so that puts the card at around 180W which is a 5W difference compared to the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER's 175W TDP. Custom models are expected to carry TDPs of around 200W and will require a single 8-pin power connector to boot. This would suggest a standard 8-pin connector for the reference design and Founders Edition variants rather than a 12-pin Micron Fit connector.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
Transistors17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores48645888870410496
TMUs / ROPsTBATBA272 / 96TBA
Tensor / RT Cores152 / 38184 / 46272 / 68328 / 82
Base ClockTBA1500 MHz1440 MHz1400 MHz
Boost ClockTBA1730 MHz1710 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 ComputeTBA20 TFLOPs30 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBA40 TFLOPs58 TFLOPs69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA163 TOPs238 TOPs285 TOPs
Memory Capacity8 GB GDDR68/16 GB GDDR610/20 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus256-bit256-bit320-bit384-bit
Memory Speed14 Gbps14 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
Bandwidth448 Gbps448 Gbps760 Gbps936 Gbps
TDP180W?220W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$399 US?$499 US$699 US$1499 US
Launch (Availability)October 2020October 202017th September24th September

As for pricing, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti could launch at a price point around $399 US. The RTX 2060 SUPER did launch at $399 US so NVIDIA could market the card at the same price with a non-Ti GPU with a lower-tier core (GA106) coming in at around $299 US. As for performance, the card has 20% lower cores than the RTX 3070 which is said to match or exceed the performance of the RTX 2080 Ti. Based on that, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti could end up being as fast as the GeForce RTX 2080 but for almost half the price and with lower power draw. The card is said to launch in late October so it wouldn't be long before we get to hear more about this new entrant in the RTX 30 series lineup.

