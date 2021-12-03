AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT Launches In January & RX 6400 In March Next Year, Will Feature Entry-Level RDNA 2 ‘Navi 24’ GPU With 4 GB GDDR6 Memory

More details regarding AMD's entry-level RDNA 2 'Navi 24' GPU-powered Radeon RX 6500 XT & RX 6400 graphics cards have leaked out. The new information comes from Enthusiast Citizen over at the Bilibili social network.

We know that AMD is preparing at least two graphics cards based on its Navi 24 'RDNA 2' GPU, the Radeon RX 6500 XT, and the Radeon RX 6400. Both of these graphics cards will be aiming the entry-level segment. The RX 6500 XT will be competing directly against the GeForce RTX 3050 TI and Intel ARC A380 while the RX 6400 would be pitted against the GeForce RTX 3050 and the Intel ARC A350 graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT Graphics Card With Navi 24 XT GPU

The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT will be utilizing the full Navi 24 XT GPU die. Internally known as 'Beige Goby', the AMD Navi 24 GPU is the smallest of the RDNA 2 lineup and will feature a single SDMA engine. The chip will feature 2 shader arrays for a total of 8 WGPs and a maximum of 16 Compute Units. AMD has 64 stream processors per compute unit so that brings the total core count on the Navi 24 GPU at 1024 which is half that of the Navi 23 GPU which will offer 2048 stream processors in 32 compute units.

In addition to the number of cores, each shader array would feature 128 KB of L1 cache, 1 MB of L2 cache and there would also be 16 MB of Infinity Cache (LLC). The AMD Navi 24 RDNA 2 GPUs will also be featured across a 64-bit bus interface & will be featured on low-end Radeon RX 6500 or RX 6400 series parts. AMD Navi 24 is expected to get some really high clock speeds, even surpassing the 2.8 GHz barrier.

As for the specifications, the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card will feature 1024 cores and 4 GB of GDDR6 memory. The card would not be able to operate in any mining algorithm, especially ETH. The top model will feature a TDP slightly above 75W and as such, will require external power connectors to boot. The card is expected to launch in mid-January so expect an announcement at CES 2022.

AMD Radeon RX 6400 Graphics Card With Navi 24 XL GPU

The second card in the Navi 24 RDNA 2 lineup is the AMD Radeon RX 6400 which will be based on a slightly cut-down 'XL' chip with 768 cores. The card will retain its 4 GB GDDR6 memory and feature slightly lower clocks but still around the 2.5 GHz+ frequency range. It is reported that the RX 6400 is not going to require any power connectors to boot thanks to its sub-75W TDP. It will be available in March around the same time as Intel launches its first ARC Alchemist GPUs.

Both GPUs will be aimed at the entry-level segment with MSRPs of sub $200-$250 US. Since the Radeon RX 6600 series is already positioned in the premium 1080p gaming segment, expect the Navi 24 GPUs to be aimed at the entry-level 1080p gaming market. But given that AMD has raised the prices of RDNA 2 GPUs and alerted its AIB partners to do the same too, the entry-level market may end up in another mess for budget builders trying to get on something after years of wait.

