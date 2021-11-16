NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB Graphics Cards From Gigabyte Listed at EEC

NVIDIA is getting ready to introduce its GeForce RTX 2060 once again and this time with double the memory.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB Custom Graphics Cards From Gigabyte Leaked at EEC

According to previous details, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB will be the answer to low-end AMD RDNA 2 GPUs. The GPU will still be produced at TSMC which means NVIDIA can source its GPU supply from both TSMC and Samsung. But the main question arises, how is the RTX 2060 12 GB going to be a competitive option in 2022?

It looks like EEC has listed down four variants of the upcoming GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB graphics card from Gigabyte. These include the standard Gaming and WindForce variants in both standard and overclocked designs.

GV-N2060OC-12GD (Gigabyte 2060 12 GB Gaming OC)

(Gigabyte 2060 12 GB Gaming OC) GV-N2060D6-12GD (Gigabyte 2060 12 GB Gaming)

(Gigabyte 2060 12 GB Gaming) GV-N2060WF2OC-12GD (Gigabyte 2060 12 GB WindForce 2X OC)

(Gigabyte 2060 12 GB WindForce 2X OC) GV-N2060WF2-12GD (Gigabyte 2060 12 GB WindForce 2X)

The RTX 2060 was released back in 2019 and the 12 GB variant will be launching two years later. Again, we don't know if it's just the memory capacity that has changed or the underlying specs too. The card did receive a SUPER variant and a few other variants specific to certain markets but it looks like the 12 GB variant is going to be available globally. The reason cited once again is that the RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050 look to be pretty underwhelming against the AMD RDNA 2 GPU lineup & even so compared to the RTX 2060. It could be a similar story to where the GTX 1050 was too underpowered and had to wait till the Ti variant to fix the competitive positioning.

But in terms of pricing, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB graphics cards are said to end up at around $300 US. This isn't MSRP but the actual retail price. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT is said to feature an MSRP of $329 US but will end up somewhere close to $400-$450 US. The RTX 3060 12 GB has an MSRP of $ 329 US but also ends up over $500 US. So for $150-$200 US lower, the GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB might make sense, especially if it ends up offering performance in between the RX 5600 XT and RX 5700.

A possibility is that the new GeForce RTX 2060 will be positioned against what is likely to be an even more entry-level RDNA 2 lineup from AMD, mainly their Navi 24 GPUs but that's all speculation for now. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB is expected to hit the street on 7th December, the same day as its launch.

