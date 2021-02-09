With most people working from home now, it's more important now than ever to have a suitable computer. Many people are looking to build a computer, but now is not the time to do so with the shortage of Ryzen CPUs and all current-generation GPUs (NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 / AMD Radeon RX 6000). People who need a system are purchasing components at an inflated price due to many factors.

Alternate, A Hardware Retailer Provides Insight Into The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Shortages And What Stock Is Looking Like

Recently, Alternate, a hardware retailer in Europe, spoke with NVIDIA over the shortages and what to expect. They recognized that all the cards ranging from the RTX 3090 to the RTX 3060 Ti are all low in stock with very few shipments coming, but the card affected the most is the RTX 3080. The RTX 3080 is the most sought after card and has the highest demand with low stock incoming. The RTX 3060 Ti is also highly sought after, but not to the level of 3080s.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB Graphics Card Officially Launches on 25th February, $329 US Starting Price For Mainstream Ampere

People are more likely to get 3090s and 3070s just because of the lower demand. The odds still aren't with you because the stock is still low and miners are trying to get their hands on the cards. On top of that, they are competing with the scalpers trying to buy the cards and sell the cards at an inflated price point. The best chance you have to get a card is in April with the RTX 3080 Ti or this month with the RTX 3060.

A Simple Reason Requires A Complex Solution To Fix The Current Stock Issues

The answer is simple, there is low stock and high demand, but it's more important to look at the reason why the stock is low. The largest contributing factors to the low stock is the lack of raw materials, outsourcing, the pandemic, and the revival of the crypto craze. Another factor that isn't affecting the supply, but is affecting the price is the lack of tariff exemptions.

The first three factors can all be combined because resources and outsourcing go hand in hand. The pandemic has limited the production process. NVIDIA is a fabless semiconductor developer meaning that they do not have the capacity to produce their own cards on a mass scale. In order to make the cards, NVIDIA outsources the production of the graphics card to TSMC and Samsung. The lack of raw materials to manufacture the cards goes further up the supply chain.

Tehran Faces Power Outages Due To Massive Crypto Mining Operations Consuming Up To 450 Megawatts, That Much Power Can Power A City Of 100K People

Due to the location of where these fabs are located, the already limited production will be halted. Chinese New Year is coming up on February 12th, and due to the location of production facilities, production will be stopped for 1-2 weeks. As a result, the stock will be even lowering and prices will be adjusted higher because of that. The delay of the RTX 3080 Ti launch is most likely due to that because it was rumored to be February, but has been delayed to April.

That's only half the issue. With the revival of cryptocurrency, miners are buying cards at an incredible rate to power large scale operations. In Tehran, large mining operations are causing power outages. Even with the miners, the scalpers are also trying to get their hands on the cards and resell the GPUs to the highest bidder. Sneaker resale website, StockX, has added graphics cards to their marketplace.

For buyers right now, if you need a graphics card right now, you are looking at paying an inflated price for the latest technology. People holding off on building systems, you're going to have to wait until the stock can return to a level where it meets the demand. The shortages look to be continuing and worsen through the first quarter of the year and potentially longer.