NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Now Rumored To Launch in April With 12 GB GDDR6X Memory & 10240 CUDA Cores

By
New specifications for NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card have emerged from Kopite7kimi. The graphics card has been in the rumors even before the GeForce RTX 30 series was introduced and has seen various spec changes but it looks like as we get close to an introduction, NVIDIA has decided to revise the core and memory configuration once again.

In his latest tweet, Kopite7kimi reports that NVIDIA has once again modified the specifications of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. We know that GPU makers plan out several GPU configs prior to their release but in this generation, we have got to see just how much different variants a graphics card sees prior to finalization and production. This has to do with GPU yields, production & stock, & the latest specifications, while a small downgrade core-wise, will still net almost similar performance as the GeForce RTX 3090.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti / RTX 3080 20 GB FE (Founders Edition) graphics card is expected to feature the PG133-SKU15 PCB design and the GA102-250-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-250 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and will now feature 10240 CUDA cores within a total of 80 SM units. Since the main core configuration is entirely brand new, the previously leaked clocks & TMU/ROP counts should now be dismissed.

As for memory, the card will feature 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting 12 GB memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be using a 384-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 912 GB/s. So while we see an 8 GB VRAM reduction over the previous spec, the larger bus interface should drive higher memory bandwidth. The TGP for the card is set to be the same as the RTX 3080 at 320 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA107Ampere GA106?Ampere GA106-300Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA102-150Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-250?Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die SizeTBATBATBA395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
TransistorsTBATBATBA17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores2304?3584?3584486458887424?870410240?10496
TMUs / ROPsTBATBA112 / 64152 / 80184 / 96232 / 80272 / 96320 / 112?328 / 112
Tensor / RT CoresTBATBA112 / 28152 / 38184 / 46232 / 58272 / 68320 / 76?328 / 82
Base ClockTBATBA1320 MHz1410 MHz1500 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBA1400 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBA1780 MHz1665 MHz1730 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBA1700 MHz
FP32 ComputeTBATBA12.7 TFLOPs16.2 TFLOPs20 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBATBA25.4 TFLOPs32.4 TFLOPs40 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBATBA101 TOPs129.6 TOPs163 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA285 TOPs
Memory Capacity4 GB GDDR6?6 GB GDDR6?12 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR610 GB GDDR6X?10 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X?24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus128-bit192-bit?192-bit256-bit256-bit320-bit320-bit384-bit384-bit
Memory SpeedTBATBA15 Gbps14 Gbps14 GbpsTBA19 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
BandwidthTBATBA360 Gbps448 Gbps448 GbpsTBA760 Gbps912 Gbps936 Gbps
TGP90W?TBA170W200W220W320W?320W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$149?$199?$329$399 US$499 US$599 US?$699 US$999 US?$1499 US
Launch (Availability)2021?2021?February 2021December 202029th OctoberQ4 2020?17th SeptemberApril 2021?24th September

As for the launch date, Videocardz has suggested that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is likely to launch sometime in April though the date isn't 100% guaranteed. The reason stated is that the same roadmap that lists down April also has other dates mentioned. But with that said, the RTX 3080 Ti still aims to compete against the Radeon RX 6900 XT at a lower price point. It is likely the changes to the memory design could've been made to offer the card at a more attractive price point which will still end up being closer to $999 US, the same as AMD's flagship graphics card.

