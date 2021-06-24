NVIDIA To Increase GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Card Supply In July, China Crypto Ban Also Slashes Prices on RTX 30 Series

There's some good news coming in for mainstream gamers as NVIDIA is planning to increase the production and supply of its GeForce RTX 3060 series graphics cards. The news comes a few weeks after it was reported that NVIDIA will be cutting down the production of its older GeForce RTX 20 series cards to focus on its RTX 30 series.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Cards To Get Increased Production & Supply In July, Prices Also Fall Significantly Thanks To China Crypto Ban

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 is aimed at the mainstream gaming segment with an MSRP of $329 US. At launch, the card, even though available in much higher stocks than the other high-end RTX 30 series cards, was sold out almost instantly due to insane demand. Not only that, the prices were hiked ever since crypto mining folks found a way around the hash rate limiter, making it a very lucrative mining card.

Well, it's all about to change as reports from ITHome suggest that NVIDIA is planning to increase the production and supply of its GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card next month. The company will initially focus its efforts towards internet cafes starting July and then roll down the supply within the retail segment.

Since its launch, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 has received a revised Ampere GPU which blocks full hashing rate against mining algorithms. This is part of the new LHR series & each new GeForce RTX 3060 is going to feature this. So that means that the card won't be suitable for mining operations at its current cost like it used to be.

Furthermore, the ban on Crypto-mining in China has prompted a massive price drop in graphics card prices. In China alone, the RTX 3060 was being sold for a price of over $1100 US in May but that has since fallen down to around $700 US. A rundown of the latest prices from China is posted by Tomshardware which can be seen below:

Graphics Card May Pricing Current Pricing Reduction MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming X Trio $2,273 $2,165 5% MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming X Trio $1,624 $1,237 24% Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 OC Edition $1,531 $835 45% Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ultra OC $1,121 $711 33%

As you can see, the price drop on the RTX 3060 is anywhere between 30-45%. While it's nowhere close to the MSRP, we can see that the prices are returning to normal and hopefully, we could also expect to see better stock in the retail segment soon.