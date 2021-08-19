NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Game Bundle Gets You A Copy of Battlefield 2042 For Free

NVIDIA seems to be cooking up a new game bundle for its GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards which gets you a copy of Battlefield 2042 for free. INNO3D, one of NVIDIA's main AIB partners, has released information about a new bundle with their GeForce RTX 3070, 3070 Ti, 3080, 3080 Ti, and 3090 cards and the new Battlefield 2042 game.

NVIDIA To Bundle GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards With Battlefield 2042 For Free

NVIDIA plans to offer a "standard edition of Battlefield 2042" with the availability to play during their open beta period. Other AIBs will also announce that they are participating with Electronic Arts and the Battlefield 2042 game over the next several hours.

Hazard Zone Datamined Info Suggests a Mix of Escape from Tarkov and Hunt: Showdown

The bundle issues the player in-game content as well. Players will get in-game content such as the Baku ACB-90 tactical blade, Landfall player card background, the Old Guard tag, and the "Mr. Chompy" weapon charm—a weapon charm that is a camo-light green colored T-Rex that will dangle off of the weapons.

Battlefield 2042 will support NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA DLSS technology that is synonymous with the NVIDIA name. The game is set to release fully on October 22, 2021, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, as well as on PC on Steam, Origin, and Epic Games e-stores.

Battlefield 2042 brings players back to the popular Battlefield franchise, pitting players into a first-person shooter that takes place in the near future on Earth against other mercenaries fighting for global supremacy. It is stated to double the player count in-game to 128 players and will feature "specialists" donning unique gadgets to each one. Gaming sites state that the changes made to the game are significant to make Battlefield 2042 stand out from their previous Battlefield titles, going as for back as it's origin in 2002.

Electronic Arts is also creating a new mode in the game called Battlefield Portal, allowing players to customize their own games within the Battlefield universe, and opens users to the ability to use weapons and vehicles from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield 3, and Bad Company 2, as well as new weapons and vehicles from Battlefield 2042. They are also planning to release a game mode called Hazard Zone, which will consist of squad-based gameplay with stakes higher than the standard modes in the Battlefield 2042 game.