Battlefield 2042 Will Have NVIDIA (Supporting DLSS and Reflex) and Xbox as Its Partners

Today, publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE announced the official partners for Battlefield 2042, starting with NVIDIA as the PC graphics platform partner and continuing with Xbox as the console partner.

Other partners include Logitech for peripherals, WD_BLACK for gaming storage, and Polaris for licensing vehicles that will be featured in the game.

The Official Battlefield 2042 PC Graphics Platform Partner - NVIDIA : EA and DICE’s partnership with NVIDIA ensures the ultimate PC experience powered by next-gen GeForce RTX gaming technologies, the AI-powered performance boost of NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex’s low latency mode.

EA and Xbox have partnered to make Xbox Series X|S the official consoles of the game.

The Official Battlefield 2042 PC Peripherals Partner - Logitech : EA and Logitech will work together to ensure players have Logitech integration for their gear, including Logitech’s LIGHTSYNC technology for peripherals and in-game audio presets with optimized EQ for Logitech headsets.

The Official Battlefield 2042 Off-Road Vehicle Partner - Polaris : EA and Polaris have partnered to bring players the opportunity to operate authentic Polaris vehicles in the game, starting with the Polaris Sportsman ATV.

The Official Battlefield 2042 Gaming Storage Partner - WD_BLACK: EA and Western Digital’s WD_BLACK brand are committed to ensuring gamers have the best possible gaming experience for its vast new world of immersive and realistic maps, and dynamic game play.

For its part, NVIDIA confirmed in a separate press release that Battlefield 2042 will support both NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex on PC. However, it said nothing about real-time ray tracing, which may suggest that the game won't feature it. This would be a step back considering that 2018's Battlefield V already had ray-traced reflections.

The next iteration in DICE's first-person shooter franchise is set to launch on October 22nd, although users who purchase the Deluxe or Ultimate edition will be able to start playing a week early. For more about Battlefield 2042, check out our deep-dive article.