Two new NVIDIA GeForce GTX mobility GPUs have been spotted which are seemingly part of the Turing mobility refresh family. Spotted by _Rogame in the Geekbench database, two GPUs were coupled with Intel's next-generation 10th Gen Comet Lake-H processors which are reportedly launching in March of 2020.

NVIDIA's GeForce GTX Turing Refresh 1650 SUPER & 1650 TI GPU Spotted Alongside Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake-H CPUs

NVIDIA is working on a series of updates for the mobility GPU family, the entire GeForce lineup from flagship to entry-level and we have seen a couple of those chips over the past few months. The latest database reveal points out to two NVIDIA GeForce GTX mobility GPUs, the GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER and the GeForce GTX 1650 Ti.

Based on the specifications and what is mentioned, the GeForce GTX 1650 TI notebook seems to be the fastest of the two while the GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER is the most entry-level GPU in the Turing family. There are more entry-level chips as I mentioned above but those are based on the Pascal GPU architecture. So this should mean that NVIDIA's Turing Mobility refresh lineup would look something like the following:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Mobile (N18E-G3R)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Mobile (N18E-G2R)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER Mobile (N18E-G1R)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Notebook (N18P-G62)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER Mobile (N18P-G61)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Notebook GPU

Coming to the specifications and performance numbers of these GPUs, first up we have the GTX 1650 Ti. The GeForce GTX 1650 TI notebook GPU didn't exist in the initial lineup but would make its way into the refreshed family. The chip is indicated to feature 16 Compute Units (SMs) which make up 1024 CUDA Cores. The clock speed is reported at 1.49 GHz so we can expect a final clock speed of around 1.50 GHz. The chip is also listed to feature 4 GB of GDDR6 memory which will be running across a 128-bit bus interface. The clock speeds aren't reported but it is likely that we would get to see 12-14 Gbps pin speeds which should result in a decent boost compared to existing parts which feature 8 Gbps GDDR6/GDDR5 memory.







In terms of performance, the GTX 1650 Ti notebook scores 44,246 points while the GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER (desktop) scores around 52,000 points. This means that the desktop solution is just about 20% ahead of the notebook chip but we have to consider the fact that the desktop variant comes with more cores (1024 vs 1280) and much higher clock speeds (up to 1725 MHz vs 1.5 GHz). The GTX 1650 SUPER variant is equipped with 12 Gbps memory so I would presume that NVIDIA would stick with that at least in the entry-level models.

When comparing the GTX 1650 Ti notebook with the GTX 1650 (desktop), we get to see a 20% jump in performance for the mobility part which is also expected since the notebook variant has better specifications.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER Notebook GPU

Moving on to the GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER notebook GPU, we are looking at 14 Compute Units (SMs) or 896 CUDA cores. This chip has a reported clock speed of 1.56 GHz which may not be a final retail configuration but comes with 4 GB of GDDR6 memory. It is stated that this chip could potentially feature higher clocks and higher memory speeds while retaining the core configuration of the TU117 GPU.





NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER Mobility GPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Notebook NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Codename N18P-G61 N18P-G62 N18E-G1R N18E-G2R N18E-G3R Architecture Turing TU117 Turing TU116? Turing TU106 Turing TU104 Turing TU104 Process Node 12nm FinFET NVIDIA 12nm FinFET NVIDIA 12nm FinFET NVIDIA 12nm FinFET NVIDIA 12nm FinFET NVIDIA SMs 14 16 30 40 48 CUDA Cores 896 1024 1920 2560 3072 VRAM 4 GB GDDR6 4 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 128-bit 128-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 12 Gbps 12 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps? Memory Bandwdith 192 GB/s 192 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s? TGP (Total Graphics Power) 35W (Standard)

50W (Max-Q) 35W (Standard)

50W (Max-Q) 115W (Standard)

80 (Max-Q) 115W (Standard)

80 (Max-Q) 150W+ (Standard)

80 (Max-Q)

The performance of the GTX 1650 SUPER notebook is slightly better than most of the GTX 1650 desktop graphics card results which shows that notebooks would now match the performance of desktop counterparts in the entry-level in a sub 50W TDP design.

Both NVIDIA GeForce GTX Turing refresh GPUs were spotted in notebooks that were powered by Intel's 10th Generation Core i7-10750H processor which we detailed a few days ago along with its own leaked benchmarks. It looks like we will be getting some very decent notebook designs in the months ahead, coming from all camps, Intel, AMD & NVIDIA. Expect the GeForce RTX SUPER Notebook Refresh GPUs to launch alongside the Intel 10th Gen processors in March and the following months.