NVIDIA's flagship mobility GPU, the Turing based GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER has been spotted in the latest Geekbench database entry. A few months back, it was reported that NVIDIA was working on its Turing GeForce SUPER refresh for gaming notebooks and it looks like we are super close to the launch of these high-performance mobility discrete GPUs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Mobility Spotted For Enthusiast-Class Gaming Notebooks - Max-Q & Standard Variants With 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM, Up To 150W+ TGP

Earlier, it was revealed by the folks over at NotebookCheck that NVIDIA was working on SUPER variants for the mobility Turing lineup too. A leaked slide from an internal presentation revealed that there would be at least five variants which would include:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Mobile (N18E-G3R)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Mobile (N18E-G2R)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER Mobile (N18E-G1R)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER Mobile (N18P-G62)

The entry of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER mobile was spotted by TUM_APISAK. The specific variant is in a Max-Q design which runs at lower clock speeds than the standard variant but offers better performance per watt for longer battery life and cooler/quieter operation in gaming laptops. The RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q is configured with 48 SMs which equals 3072 CUDA cores and 8 GB of GDDR6 memory. The Max-Q solution is listed with a maximum frequency of 1230 MHz but as told earlier, Max-Q variants operate at lower clock speeds than standard mobile GPUs.

The discrete RTX SUPER Max-Q mobility GPU was running alongside an Intel Core i9-10980HK CPU which is part of the upcoming 10th Gen Comet Lake-H series family. We detailed this CPU earlier today and you can find more details here. It looks like gaming notebooks with Intel CPUs will once again be the best option for high-end enthusiasts who want the best graphics performance as the fastest Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' based laptops are currently outfitted with RTX 2060 or the RX 5600M / RX 5700M graphics chips. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER & RTX 2080 SUPER mobility GPUs are literally steps above the GPUs featured in Ryzen gaming notebooks & only Intel-based laptops would make full use of them.

This also takes us back to that one controversial slide that Intel showcased at CES 2020 where they were comparing a Ryzen 3000 mobility based laptop configured with RTX 2060 to an Intel 9th Gen Core i7 laptop with RTX 2060 but also an Intel 9th Gen Core i9 laptop with RTX 2080. Intel really did mishandle a rather simple explanation that while they offer more performance with the same tier configuration, they also offer the best performance tier gaming laptops. And with this leak, it can be confirmed that Intel CPUs based gaming notebooks or indeed getting the best mobile gaming GPUs in the market.

The top three variants, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, RTX 2070 SUPER & RTX 2060 SUPER mobility would have both Max-Q and standard variants. The Max-Q variants will have an 80W TGP (Total Graphics Power) while the standard variant of the RTX 2080 SUPER mobility would have a 150W+ TGP. The RTX 2070 SUPER & RTX 2060 SUPER mobility would have a 115W TGP. All three RTX 20 SUPER mobile discrete GPUs would feature 8 GB of GDDR6 memory.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER Mobility GPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce GTX 16** SUPER NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Codename N18P-G61 N18P-G62 N18E-G1R N18E-G2R N18E-G3R Architecture Turing TU117 Turing TU116 Turing TU106 Turing TU104 Turing TU104 Process Node 12nm FinFET NVIDIA 12nm FinFET NVIDIA 12nm FinFET NVIDIA 12nm FinFET NVIDIA 12nm FinFET NVIDIA SMs 16? 20 30 40 48 CUDA Cores 1024? 1280 1920 2560 3072 VRAM 4 GB GDDR6 4 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 128-bit 128-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 12 Gbps 12 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps? Memory Bandwdith 192 GB/s 192 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s? TGP (Total Graphics Power) 35W (Standard)

50W (Max-Q) 35W (Standard)

50W (Max-Q) 115W (Standard)

80 (Max-Q) 115W (Standard)

80 (Max-Q) 150W+ (Standard)

80 (Max-Q)

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER, as it is called, would have a Max-Q variant configured at 35W TGP and a standard variant at 50W TGP. The other variant would also be similar in terms of TGP but would be a new entry-level SKU for the mobility market. Both of these variants would feature 4 GB of GDDR6 memory. Expect the GeForce RTX SUPER Notebook Refresh GPUs to launch alongside the Intel 10th Gen processors in the coming months.

