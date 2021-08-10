NVIDIA GeForce GPU Prices Go Down, AMD Radeon GPU Prices Go Up As Market Adjusts, NVIDIA GPU Availability Improves Significantly

NVIDIA GeForce GPU prices continue to get close to the MSRP mark thanks to improved availability while AMD Radeon GPU prices are trending slightly higher, reports 3DCenter in the latest graphics card prices update.

NVIDIA GeForce Graphics Card Prices Could Reach MSRP By End of Year As Ampere Availability Improves, AMD Radeon Graphics Card Prices Trending Higher Due to 7nm GPU Constrains

Last month, it was reported that the NVIDIA and AMD GPU price fall had come to a halt after a drop from over 300% surcharge to just 50% surcharge thanks to several factors. While we aren't getting similar drops in prices, the NVIDIA and AMD pricing trend shows that thanks to the ramping up of its Ampere GPUs, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card lineup could hit its intended MSRP by this years end. AMD on the other hand is seeing the graphics card prices go up once again due to 7nm supply constraints for its RDNA 2 GPUs that are featured within Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards on desktop PCs.

AMD Ryzen 3 5300G APU Overclocked To 5.5 GHz & Breaks Multiple Quad-Core CPU World Records

Graphics Card Prices in 🇩🇪🇦🇹 Aug 8, 2021 👉 Availability is good, but prices don't move much. 👉 AMD's prices are tending slightly upwards. 👉 nVidia's prices are trending slightly downwards consistently. Could come close to MSRP by end of year.https://t.co/EeLHwfDON2 pic.twitter.com/TxEMOehtgw — 3DCenter.org (@3DCenter_org) August 9, 2021

NVIDIA has taken lots of steps to ensure that gamers get GeForce RTX GPUs in their hands and not miners. The company launched its CMP (Crypto Mining Processor) series which are graphics cards designed specifically for mining purposes. The company also launched its LHR (Lite Hash Rate) GPU lineup which replaced the entire existing GeForce RTX 30 Ampere GPU lineup and enforced mining algorithm restrictions. The LHR cards hold little to a low value for crypto mining purposes & NVIDIA has made a dent in overall prices in various markets as still-operational cryptocurrency setups are unable to use them & gamers are reluctant to buy graphics cards at such high prices that retailers are ultimately cutting down prices in a significant manner.

There's still a large stock of non-LHR GeForce RTX 30 GPUs in the market which distributors and retailers are holding on to and will release at exorbitant prices once the next crypto boom occurs though that would be the last of the non-LHR stock. The LHR Ampere GPUs are currently being ramped up by NVIDIA and their supply has improved tremendously over the past few weeks and that can be seen on major retail outlets. The prices are still 40-45% higher than the MSRP but the trend shows that we can expect MSRP-level pricing by the year-end.

Moving over to AMD, well we did talk to a few big AIB partners of AMD and they aren't hopeful on the supply getting better anytime soon. The problem still exists with TSMC's 7nm process node & that's been gobbled up by competitors and other AMD products to which the company has given more priority to such as Zen 3 CPUs and custom SOCs for consoles.

🔥 GPU Sales Week 31 (mindfactory) 🔥 AMD: 575 units sold, 30.34%, ASP: 910.25

Nvidia: 1320, 69.66%, ASP: 738.23

AMD Revenue (Euro): 523'395, 34.94%

NVIDIA Revenue: 974'468.5, 65.06% Please share 🙏This is a product of weeks of work.#AMD #Nvidia #Radeon #NvidiaGeForce pic.twitter.com/yCeVEDlOy6 — TechEpiphany (@TechEpiphany) August 8, 2021

AMD Radeon RX 6700M ‘Navi 22’ Laptop RDNA 2 GPU Tested, Faster Than NVIDIA RTX 3070

Total Gaming GPU Sales Week 32 Nvidia Units 2130 = 75.66%

2130 = 75.66% Radeon Units 685 = 24.34% Radeon Top 5 Selling Brand Line! RX 6700XT = 385 units

RX 6800XT = 170 Units.

RX 6900XT = 50 Units.

RX 6800 = 40 Units

RX 580 = 20 Units. Nvidia Top 5 Selling Brand Lines! RTX 3060 TI 8GB = 445 Units.

RTX 3060 12GB = 430 Units.

RTX 3080 TI 12GB = 230 Units

RTX 3070 8GB = 200 Units

RTX 1650 4GB = 200 Units

This is also leading NVIDIA to capture higher sales and usage figures for its GeForce RTX GPUs over AMD's Radeon RX GPUs in leading retail outlets and Steam's database. The latest sales figures from MindFactory show NVIDIA selling 70% GPU units compared to 30% AMD GPU units during the last week.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Card Prices (RDNA 2 GPUs) via 3DCenter:

6700XT 6800 6800XT 6900XT Curmudgeon 689-921 € 1049-1299 € 1157-1575 € 1449-2164 € Alternate - - - 1799-2099 € Caseking € 867 € 1084 1382-1546 € 1663-2493 € Computer Universe 723-792 € € 1259 - 1327-1769 € Equippr € 849 - - - Galaxus € 773-891 1299 € 1315 € 1549-1909 € Hardwarecamp24 € 879 - 1249 € 1649 € Mindfactory € 689-869 1049-1099 € 1199-1229 € 1449-1779 € Notebook cheaper € 759-789 - - 1499-1899 € ProShop € 779-1099 1199-1299 € 1249-1499 € 1599-2112 € List price € 479 € 579 € 649 999 € Surcharge (Over MSRP) from + 44% from + 81% from + 78% from + 33% Change from last report + 5pp + 8pp -1 PP ± 0 Availability ★★★★ ☆ ★★ ☆☆☆ ★★★ ☆☆ ★★★★ ☆ Price as of August 8, 2021 (at night); only deliverable offers; "PP" = percentage points

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Prices (Ampere GPUs) via 3DCenter:

3060 3060Ti 3070 3070Ti 3080 3080Ti 3090 Curmudgeon 569-805 € € 628-849 € 789-1290 922-1199 € 1199-1848 € 1489-2153 € 1990-2999 € Alternate € 699-754 € 659-819 € 799-1099 939-1149 € 1199-1499 € 1499-1999 € 2099-2299 € Caseking 596-665 € 716-777 € 931 € € 922-1114 1312-1690 € 1535-2153 € 2142-2658 € Computer Universe € 647-713 - 1008-1092 € € 923-1007 - 1385-1680 € 1890-2520 € Equippr - - - - - 1599 € - Galaxus € 700-715 € 707-764 1290 € 930-1225 € 1619 € 1499-1949 € 2144-2425 € Hardwarecamp24 - € 679 - € 899 - 1589-1669 € 2349 € Mindfactory 569-629 € € 628-729 € 879 - 1218-1389 € 1489-1799 € 1990 € 2249 Notebook cheaper € 526-549 € 679-729 € 825-899 999 € 1199-1399 € 1399-1699 € € 2,469 ProShop € 679 - € 979-1018 - 1532 € 1699 € 2299-3199 € List price € 329 € 419 € 519 € 619 € 719 1199 € 1549 € Surcharge (Over MSRP) from + 60% from + 50% from + 52% from + 45% from + 67% from + 16% from + 22% Change from last report -16PP -17PP -17PP + 12pp ± 0 ± 0 ± 0 Availability ★★★★ ☆ ★★★ ☆☆ ★★★★ ☆ ★★★ ☆☆ ★★★★ ☆ ★★★★ ☆ ★★★★ ☆ Price as of August 8, 2021 (at night); only deliverable offers; "PP" = percentage points

In the pricing chart above, you can see that all NVIDIA GPUs are currently rated at 3 starts or above while AMD with only four GPUs has an availability rating starting at 2 stars. Pricing of NVIDIA's high-end lineup such as the 3080 Ti and 3090 has improved tremendously and currently costs just 15-20 percent over MSRP. It's the older RTX 3060, RTX 3070, RTX 3080 stock that's still priced on the high-side but those have also fallen around 15% on average from the previous month.

AMD graphics cards continue to remain on the high side with the Big Navi GPU starting at 30% over MSRP and up to 81% higher prices while the 6700 XT costs 44% more on average versus the MSRP. This doesn't bode well for the Radeon RX 6600 XT which launches tomorrow and already has been listed for around $700 US which is a 60-80% markup over its MSRP. But we should be hopeful for things to get better by end of 2021 as reported by all industry analysts.