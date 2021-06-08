GPU Market Grew 38.74% In Q1 2021 With A Total of 119 Million Units Shipped, NVIDIA & AMD Retain Graphics Share

In the latest GPU market statistics report, Jon Peddie Research has revealed that the GPU market grew 38.74% and shipped a total of 119 million units in Q1 2021 compared to the previous year.

GPU Market Sees A 38.74% Growth In Q1 2021, Shipping 119 Million Units - AMD & NVIDIA Remain Almost Flat

The report states that compared to the last year (Q1 2020), the GPU market saw a growth of almost 39% in Q1 2021. The overall number of GPU shipments reached 119 million units & given that the average growth rate sticks to 2.87% for a forecasted period (2020-2025), it will hit up to 3.333 billion units. Also, it is stated that while integrated GPUs dominate the GPU market, discrete graphics units are expected to reach a market share of 26% over the next five years.

Quick highlights

The GPU’s overall attach rate (which includes integrated and discrete GPUs, desktop, notebook, and workstations) to PCs for the quarter was 117%, up 4% from last quarter.

The overall PC CPU market decreased by -4% quarter-to-quarter and increased 39% year-to-year.

Desktop graphics add-in boards (AIBs that use discrete GPUs) increased by 7% from the last quarter.

This quarter saw no change in tablet shipments from last quarter.

It's quite a growth given the whole situation that the GPU market has been witnessing ever since the start of 2020. The GPU market had faced severe supply chain issues due to the pandemic and we also saw a boom in mining and increased demand for gaming graphics cards. This led to scarce stock and availability issues in the retail segment while further led to price inflation which is still affecting the market. However, over the past few weeks, there have been signs of recovery & with Bitcoin fallen down compared to what it was a few months back, there are more GPUs entering the retail segment. If this continues, then we can see a market recovery by end of 2021.

Q1’20 Q4’20 Q1’21 AMD 25% 18% 19% Intel 0% 0% 0% Nvidia 75% 82% 81%

As for the overall market share, AMD saw a drop of -0.12% versus the previous quarter, Intel saw a drop of -0.5% versus the previous quarter while NVIDIA's share increased by 0.62% versus the last quarter. In the discrete graphics segment, AMD saw a share gain of +1.0% while NVIDIA saw a share drop of -1.0%. So the share levels in the dGPU segment are pretty much the same.

Due the rush to try and equip school children with Chromebooks, combined with the work-at-home rules due to the COVID-19 pandemic, notebook shipments exceeded 89 million units for the quarter—an all-time high. In addition, the year-to-year notebook growth was 49%, the greatest one-year growth on record—this in spite of disruptions in the supply chain. The forecast for Q2’21 is more modest, ~ 4%, but still higher than average. We expect to Chromebooks taper off in 2021 due to school budget limitations. via JPR

During the previous quarter, Intel shipped its first Tiger Lake-H notebooks featuring its own Iris Xe GPUs and also discrete GPUs from NVIDIA. NVIDIA has a very strong lineup of GeForce RTX 30 Max-Q GPUs for both AMD Ryzen and Intel Core powered notebooks. AMD also shipped several laptops based on its Cezanne chips with integrated GPUs and also NVIDIA GPU options. AMD just recently introduced its Radeon RX 6000M GPUs which will be coming to their ADVANTAGE notebooks soon.