NVIDIA GeForce Driver 472.12 WHQL Offers Windows 11 Official Support

The latest NVIDIA GeForce Driver offers an unprecedented boost to Windows 11 systems. Additionally, 28 new games have added DLSS support at launch. Thus, making a total of 100 games and applications that are boosted by NVIDIA DLSS. What's more, the update includes a bumper crop of games like Alan Wake Remastered, Diablo II: Resurrected, Far Cry 6, and World War Z: Aftermath.

Let's start with the big stuff. The Geforce Driver will support Windows 11's October 5th release. With this update, players will get full support for DirectX 12 Ultimate on RTX graphics cards and laptops. Monitor owners can enhance SDR games with Microsoft’s Auto HDR, and RTX graphic cards are primed to support DirectStorage.

The newly implemented driver also works outside of gaming purposes, of course. Creators and workers will receive new ways to organize and manage their desktops using snap tools, enhanced multi-monitor functionality, and advanced support for touch screens, voice controls, and pen-input devices. Meanwhile, those who rely on web calls and video conferences will find improvements to Microsoft Teams and NVIDIA Broadcast thanks to the latest Windows 11 changes.

Moving onto the next news set, NVIDIA announced that 28 games have been added to the list of titles shipping with DLSS. The additions result from the Unreal Engine 4 and Unity DLSS plugins that make the technology fast and easy to integrate into games. In total, NVIDIA DLSS is now accelerating the performance of over 100 games.

As always, here's the list of newly supported titles:

Anatomy Of Fear

Apocalypse: 2.0 Edition

Beyond Enemy Lines 2

Bodies of Water VR

ChronoTecture: The Eprologue

Cions of Vega

Death Realm

DeepStates [VR]

Exit From

Fall Balance Ball

Frozenheim

Helios

Höll Space 5D6

Last Hope On Earth

Loverowind

Mortal Online 2

Powerslide Legends

RAZE 2070

Recall

REFICUL 666

Severed Steel

Soul Dossier

To Hell With It

Twin Stones: The Journey of Bukka

Uncrashed: FPV Drone Simulator

Unknown Woods

Wakamarina Valley, New Zealand

Yag

Additionally, NVIDIA DLSS is coming to Alan Wake Remastered and INDUSTRIA very soon. What's more DLSS is now available for Severed Steel. Starting with Alan Wake Remastered, the game will offer DLSS technology support, accelerating your performance up to 2x at 4K.

Below, you can see a chart of how much the performance is improved at NVIDIA DLSS "Performance Mode".

Other games such as Severed Steel and the upcoming INDUSTRIA will offer DLSS support. Thus, increasing their performance up to 2x and enabling nearly all RTX PCs to enjoy the games at max settings with Ray Tracing enabled. In fact, INDUSTRIA will offer DLSS, Ray-Traced reflections, and Ray-Traced shadows when it releases on September 30.

NVIDIA will implement DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) on Elder Scrolls Online Test Servers, as reported a couple of days ago. This new AI-based anti-aliasing solution is made for users who have spare GPU headroom and want better image levels of quality. DLAA uses the same technology developed for DLSS but works on a native resolution image to maximize image quality instead of boosting performance.

You can download the new GeForce Game Ready 472.12 WHQL driver through GeForce Experience. In other news regarding NVIDIA, we recently discussed the recent dispelling of rumors surrounding a leaked game list from GeForce NOW. According to NVIDIA, the list included speculative titles of games.