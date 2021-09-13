GeForce NOW Leak Lists Final Fantasy VII, IX Remake, Half-Life 2 Remastered, MGS2 HD and Lots More

Several high-profile remasters and games have been listed in a massive NVIDIA GeForce NOW leak. Some of the listed games include a Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster, Final Fantasy IX Remake, and more. Some of the games also include several PlayStation/Nintendo/Xbox exclusive titles, suggesting that they'll at least get an appearance in NVIDIA's GeForce NOW service or are used for testing purposes.

Here's some of the highlights from the leaked list:

God Of War Discovered in NVIDIA GeForce Now Database

Chrono Cross Remaster

Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy IX Remake

Final Fantasy XVI

Gears 6

Tomb Raider Anniversary (2021)

Unannounced title by Square Enix

Alan Wake Remastered (Steam)

Kingdom Hearts IV

Indiana Jones

S.T.A.L.K.E.R Android

PayDay 3

Metal Gear Solid 2 - Sons of Liberty HD

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD

Timesplitters 2 Remastered

The Talos Principle 2

XCOM 3

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Street Fighter 6

Dragons Dogma 2

Monster Hunter 6

GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas Remasters

Bioshock TRX remaster

Bioshock 2022

Mirror's Edge RTX Remaster

Untitled Respawn Game

Titanfall 3

Tekken 8

Human Fall Flat 2

The Talos Principle 2

Crysis 4

Earth Defence Force 6

Bayonetta 3

Judgment

Catherine Full Body

Shin Megami Tensei V

Batman: Arkham Knight RTX Remaster

Half-Life 2 Remastered

Project FPS

You can read the full list in this Github Repository file. The file includes games that have no Steam app id in their data.

While the leaks pertain to GeForce NOW, this doesn't mean that the games will have ports to PC. In fact, only some (if not a very select few) of the games might get a PC version. Additionally, while the listings may seem genuine, it's worth noting that this doesn't mean the games are actively in development any longer.

In our previous coverage regarding the God of War (2018) leak, we talked about the person behind the leak, Ighor July. He got access to this information by inspecting the GFN client application thoroughly. According to Ighor's blog post:

About a half year ago, NVIDIA GeForceNOW service worked differently. You could launch Steam directly and after that select a game of your choice. Most of the games are locked since GFN limitations, but I figured out how to run games which are not officially available on their website. I’ve managed to play a Gas Guzzlers Extreme at that time. So I wanted to find a way to get a full list of games available for GFN. A very old version of a GFN client app downloaded the file whitelist.json which contained a few thousands of games. Unfortunately it’s no longer possible to get a new update of this file. Four months ago I decided to proceed with my research and inspect the GFN client application. I wanted to test if the old version of GFN downloaded the file whitelist.json can also download other stored information. I spent more time than expected, but it was worth it.

Ighor also explained how this process is done in a video which you can watch below.