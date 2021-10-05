NVIDIA RTX’s Latest Desktop and Laptop Bundles Include Guardians of the Galaxy

NVIDIA has announced a new Desktop/Laptop bundle for gamers who want to try out the PC version of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. The game is enhanced with the highest levels of details, ray-traced reflections rendered in real-time, performance accelerating DLSS support, and all the trimmings one would expect from a title of this caliber.

NVIDIA launched a new bundle that includes the digital copy of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy when you purchase a participating RTX laptop or desktop. There’s a wide array of models on offer, featuring everything from a GeForce RTX 3060, all the way up to the GeForce RTX 3090. Some of the participating laptop models include:

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

ASUS ROG GA401QM-211.ZG14 notebook

HP OMEN 15

MSI GE66

Gigabyte AERO 15

Acer PH315

You can check the full list of Desktop and Laptop bundles offered by NVIDIA on the company's Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy bundle page. That way, you'll find the perfect RTX PC for your needs.

If you lack an RTX PC or are away from the gaming system, NVIDIA also offers the option for players to get access to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy through their GeForce NOW service. GeForce NOW allows low-end rigs to get the power to stream Guardians of the Galaxy through the cloud, all with the power of RTX.

This game is just one of over 100 games that use GeForce NOW to let players with all kinds of gaming systems play the games regardless of how powerful their hardware is. You can see all of the improvements offered in the PC version of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy in the article we wrote before.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy debuts on October 26th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, PC (Steam), and streaming via GeForce NOW on October 26, 2021. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version for Nintendo Switch is also coming to select regions on the same day.