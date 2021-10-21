GeForce NOW Adds New World, Riders Republic, and The Forgotten City

The highlight of this week's GeForce NOW Thursday is the recent leap it took to add support for RTX 3080-performance streaming. However, it IS a GeForce NOW Thursday so that also means that more games will be added to the streaming service. This GFN Thursday also brings a new update to the client which will begin rolling out today.

Starting with the client update. In addition to supporting the new membership preorder, version 2.0.34 brings beta support for Microsoft Edge on PC, giving members yet another way to play their favorite PC games.

GeForce NOW Takes its Next Step With New RTX 3080 Streaming Tier

The update also includes new Adaptive-Sync technology which gives all members a smoother gaming experience. This technology synchronizes frame rendering to the local display, reducing stutter for many users by eliminating dropped and repeated frames. It also helps reduce latency to 60ms or less for many users that will join the new GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership tier.

Moving onto the games, this week's GeForce NOW update can start to stream Amazon's hit MMO New World as it is one of the many games that will be joining the service. Other games that will be compatible with GeForce NOW include:

Disciples: Liberation (new game launch on Steam and Epic Games Store)

ELYON (new game launch on Steam)

Riders Republic (“Trial Week” on Ubisoft Connect)

Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration (new game launch on Epic Games Store)

Sword and Fairy 7 (new game launch on Steam)

The Forgotten City (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Legend of Keepers (Steam and Epic Games Store)

New World (Steam)

Townscaper (Steam)

One last thing. GeForce NOW will commemorate the newly added RTX 3080 membership with a week of giveaways starting later today. Interested players may tune to NVIDIA's social channels for a chance to win epic loot every day from October 21 to October 28.

GeForce NOW offers users access to 1,000 games with more games added to the service each Thursday. Just last week, the service welcomed the Crysis Remastered Trilogy complete with support for RTX ON and DLSS for Founders and Priority members.