NVIDIA Game Ready Driver 471.96 Released, the Last One Supporting Kepler GPUs and the First to Support Windows 11
The NVIDIA Game Ready & Studio Driver 471.96 has been released today. This is the last driver that supports Kepler desktop GPUs. But, more importantly, this is also the first driver that supports Windows 11 systems. The update also brings several Driver fixes to reduce crashes and fix stability issues.
The new list of games supported by GeForce Experience's Optimal Settings are:
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Bless Unleashed
- Blood of Heroes
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!
- Draw & Guess
- Faraday Protocol
- Final Fantasy
- Final Fantasy III
- Ghost Hunters Corp
- Golf With Your Friends
- GrandChase
- Humankind
- King's Bounty II
- Madden NFL 22
- Mini Motorways
- Psychonauts 2
- Quake Remastered
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 5
- Supraland
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
- The Walking Dead: Onslaught
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
Other new features brought by the newly released driver include updated scaling resolution in NVIDIA Image Sharpening and official support for Windows 11 and CUDA 11.4. The support for Windows 11 includes support for the new Windows Display Driver Model (WDDM) 3.0. In addition, this update adds security updates for driver components working on Version 471.41 and later.
Additionally, a new set of six G-SYNC Compatible Displays has been added for support. Here's the list of the newly validated compatible displays:
- EVE Spectrum ES07D03
- Lenovo G27Q-20
- MSI MAG321QR
- Philips OLED806
- ViewSonic XG250
- Xiaomi O77M8-MAS
This update also marks the end of NvIFR OpenGL support. Release 470 will be the last driver branch to support this functionality. NvIFR header files, samples, and documentation have been removed from the NVIDIA Capture SDK 7.1.9 release. Future drivers will remove NvIFR.dll and any other reference to NvIFR.
Finally, here are the fixes brought by the latest Game Ready Driver:
- DPC latency is higher when color mode is set to 8-bit color compared to 10-bit color. [3316424]
- Unable to detect supported display modes for the Samsung Odyssey G9 display [3332327]
- Blue-screen crash/reboot loop occurs when two Samsung Odyssey G9 displays @ 240Hz are connected. [3256732]
- NVDisplay.Container.exe constantly writes data to C:\ProgramData\NVIDIA Corporation\nvtopps\nvtopps.db3. [3350171]
- [Windows 11][Notebook]: With the graphics mode set to Hybrid, the GPU frequently wakes up while idle. [3345922]
- [CUDA][Turing/Volta GPUs]: Stability issues with Topaz Denoise AI. [200755368]
The NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver will be available for users to download through the NVIDIA GeForce Experience (you can download GeForce Experience by clicking the link here) or alternatively via the official website. The previous driver included support for games like Naraka: Bladepoint and Back 4 Blood.
