New Game Ready Driver Is Optimized for Minecraft RTX Beta and Saints Row The Third Remastered

A new GeForce Game Ready driver has just been shared by NVIDIA ahead of tomorrow's Minecraft RTX beta launch. The Game Ready driver, version 445.87, is also optimized for the upcoming release of Saints Row: The Third Remastered, SnowRunner, and for the recently launched Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered.

Additionally, this Game Ready driver adds support for three new G-Sync Compatible displays: the Acer XB273GP, Acer XB323U, and ASUS VG27B. Lastly, as usual for NVIDIA's GeForce Game Ready drivers, the company provided the full changelog notes which include some fixed issues and some outstanding issues. Check those out below.

Game Ready Driver Fixed issues

[GeForce RTX 2080 Ti][Rise Of The Tomb Raider - DirectX 12]: Blue-screen crash occurs after playing the game for 5-10 minutes. [2904755/2847526]

[Doom Eternal]: There is black flickering in the game. [2904116]

Some DirectX 11 games may fail to launch when Image Sharpening is enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel: [2901920]

[Notebook]: Graphical corruption may occur after resume from display sleep. [2859247]

Game Ready Driver Open Issues

Windows 7 Only [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]

Windows 10 Only [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]

Windows 10 Only [Notebook][GeForce 1050 Ti MaxQ]: The screen displays corruption after waking from display off. [2859247]

Windows 10 Only [SLI][Doom Eternal]: Corruption occurs in the game upon opening the Steam overlay. [200593967]

Windows 10 Only (Battlefield 5, Destiny 2)[HDR]: With HDR enabled, the games appear too bright. [2909218]

Windows 10 Only [Monster Hunter World Iceborne]: Artifacts appear in the game. [2903858]

Windows 10 Only [Call of Duty - Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)

Windows 10 Only [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]

Windows 10 Only [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]

Windows 10 Only [Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641] To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan.



