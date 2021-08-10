NVIDIA Game Ready Driver for Naraka: Bladepoint and Back 4 Blood Released

NVIDIA's latest GeForce Game Ready Driver is going to deliver day-0 support for Naraka: Bladepoint and the Back 4 Blood Open Beta, both of which are enhanced with NVIDIA DLSS. The driver will also offer support for Psychonauts 2. Also, a myriad of other titles will now support NVIDIAs GeForce Experience's one-click optimal settings.

So, let's start with the highlights. If you own a GeForce RTX GPU or laptop, you’ll receive the definitive experience with best-in-class performance for Naraka: Bladepoint when it releases on August 12. The game will also support Deep Learning Super Sampling and NVIDIA Reflex which will boost performance by up to 60% at 4K, and make you more competitive through the reduction of system latency.

NVIDIA Intros RTX A2000, An Entry-Level & Small Form Factor Professional Graphics Card

Meanwhile, on the same day, Back 4 Blood players will be able to participate in the game's open beta. If you play on a GeForce RTX graphics card or laptop, you can enhance your experience with NVIDIA DLSS. Finally, the long-awaited Psychonauts 2 will have support for NVIDIA's Game Ready driver to provide the definitive experience for the game on August 25.

Onto the One-Click Optimal Setting compatibility, 20 more games have been added for support of this feature in GeForce Experience, including:

Cris Tales

Death's Door

Dream Engines: Nomad Cities

Escape from Naraka

F1 2021

Frozenheim

Going Medieval

Hell Let Loose

Minecraft: Chinese Edition with RTX Beta

NINJA GAIDEN Σ

NINJA GAIDEN Σ2

NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor's Edge

Orcs Must Die 3

Pico Park

Red Solstice 2: Survivors

She Will Punish Them

Starbase

The Ascent

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Ys IX Monstrum Nox

Finally, the Game Driver will include support for 7 new G-SYNC compatible displays - gaming monitors that deliver a baseline Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) experience that makes your gaming smoother and more enjoyable. Here are their specifications:

The NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver will be available for users to download through the NVIDIA GeForce Experience. You can download GeForce Experience by clicking the link here.