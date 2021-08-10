NVIDIA Game Ready Driver for Naraka: Bladepoint and Back 4 Blood Released
NVIDIA's latest GeForce Game Ready Driver is going to deliver day-0 support for Naraka: Bladepoint and the Back 4 Blood Open Beta, both of which are enhanced with NVIDIA DLSS. The driver will also offer support for Psychonauts 2. Also, a myriad of other titles will now support NVIDIAs GeForce Experience's one-click optimal settings.
So, let's start with the highlights. If you own a GeForce RTX GPU or laptop, you’ll receive the definitive experience with best-in-class performance for Naraka: Bladepoint when it releases on August 12. The game will also support Deep Learning Super Sampling and NVIDIA Reflex which will boost performance by up to 60% at 4K, and make you more competitive through the reduction of system latency.
Meanwhile, on the same day, Back 4 Blood players will be able to participate in the game's open beta. If you play on a GeForce RTX graphics card or laptop, you can enhance your experience with NVIDIA DLSS. Finally, the long-awaited Psychonauts 2 will have support for NVIDIA's Game Ready driver to provide the definitive experience for the game on August 25.
Onto the One-Click Optimal Setting compatibility, 20 more games have been added for support of this feature in GeForce Experience, including:
- Cris Tales
- Death's Door
- Dream Engines: Nomad Cities
- Escape from Naraka
- F1 2021
- Frozenheim
- Going Medieval
- Hell Let Loose
- Minecraft: Chinese Edition with RTX Beta
- NINJA GAIDEN Σ
- NINJA GAIDEN Σ2
- NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor's Edge
- Orcs Must Die 3
- Pico Park
- Red Solstice 2: Survivors
- She Will Punish Them
- Starbase
- The Ascent
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Ys IX Monstrum Nox
Finally, the Game Driver will include support for 7 new G-SYNC compatible displays - gaming monitors that deliver a baseline Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) experience that makes your gaming smoother and more enjoyable. Here are their specifications:
The NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver will be available for users to download through the NVIDIA GeForce Experience. You can download GeForce Experience by clicking the link here.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
USD 59.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter