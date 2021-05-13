NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3050 Ti, CMP 90HX & CMP 50HX Graphics Cards Submitted To EEC By PALIT

PALIT has submitted several upcoming NVIDIA graphics cards to the EEC which include the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3050 Ti, & even CMP 90HX / 50HX series cryptocurrency mining cards.

The aforementioned graphics cards are no longer a mystery and have been leaked several times before. It looks like PALIT will be preparing a huge list of custom variants for each card, specifically the RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is expected to feature 5 custom variants, 20 for RTX 3070 Ti, 26 for RTX 3050 Ti, 9 CMP 30HX/40HX and 12 CMP 50HX/90HX cards.

This is definitely a massive list of cards but do note that not all variants submitted to the EEC end up seeing the light of day. Some of these variants will be replaced or canceled and only a small list of cards will actually ever launch. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards are expected to launch early next month. The GeForce RTX 3050 Ti launched for laptops launched this week so a desktop launch could be expected by the end of June. As for the CMP 30HX/40HX cards, they are already available in the retail segment but certain manufacturers have yet to launch their own variants. The higher-end CMP 50HX and CMP 90HX cryptocurrency mining cards are expected to hit shelves this quarter.

Following is the full list of NVIDIA GeForce RTX and NVIDIA CMP cards that were submitted to the EEC as compiled by Videocardz (via Komachi):

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB FE (Founders Edition) graphics card is expected to feature the PG132-SKU18 PCB design and the GA102-225-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-225 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and will now feature 10240 CUDA cores within a total of 80 SM units. The GPU features a clock speed of 1365 MHz base and 1665 MHz boost, both of which are slower than the existing GA102 GeForce RTX GPUs.

As for memory, the card will feature 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting 12 GB memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be using a 384-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 912 GB/s. So while we see an 8 GB VRAM reduction over the previous spec, the larger bus interface should drive higher memory bandwidth.

The TGP for the card is set to be the same as the RTX 3080 at 320 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is expected to feature an MSRP of around $999 US.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti on the other hand is expected to feature the GA104-400-A1 GPU. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will utilize the PG141-SKU10 board. The Ampere GPU will feature 6144 CUDA cores or 48 SMs. These are 4% more CUDA cores than the GeForce RTX 3070 & around 30% lower cores than the GeForce RTX 3080.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will also feature 8 GB GDDR6X memory and what's important here is the fact that NVIDIA is utilizing the higher-grade GDDR6X chips rather than the standard GDDR6 modules featured on the existing GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will end up close to the RTX 3080 with a TGP of around 250-275W considering the increased cores & the newer memory modules. The card will retain a 256-bit bus interface and pin speeds should be rated at 19 Gbps like the GeForce RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti.

The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is expected to launch by the start of June for an MSRP of around $599 US. Expect more information to come on these cards in the coming weeks.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

Starting with the specifications, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Desktop GPU will feature the same core specifications as the laptop variant with 2560 cores packed within 20 SM units. We don't have the exact clock speed but expect it to be higher than the 1695 MHz boost clock of the mobile chip. The GPU will feature 4 GB GDDR6 VRAM running across a 128-bit bus interface and TGP on the chip is expected to peak at around 100W.

The graphics cards will rock the latest mining hash rate limiter which is supposedly hard to crack compared to the initial release which was bypassed within a few days.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA107 Ampere GA107 Ampere GA106-300 Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-225? Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size TBA TBA TBA 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors TBA TBA TBA 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 2048? 2560? 3584 4864 5888 6144? 8704 10240? 10496 TMUs / ROPs 64 / 40 80 / 48 112 / 64 152 / 80 184 / 96 192/ 104? 272 / 96 320 / 112? 328 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores 64 / 16 80 / 20 112 / 28 152 / 38 184 / 46 192/ 48? 272 / 68 320 / 80? 328 / 82 Base Clock TBA TBA 1320 MHz 1410 MHz 1500 MHz TBA 1440 MHz 1365 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 1780 MHz 1665 MHz 1730 MHz TBA 1710 MHz 1665 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute TBA TBA 12.7 TFLOPs 16.2 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs TBA 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBA TBA 25.4 TFLOPs 32.4 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs TBA 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA TBA 101 TOPs 129.6 TOPs 163 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs TBA 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 4 GB GDDR6? 4 GB GDDR6? 12 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8-16 GB GDDR6X? 10 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 128-bit 128-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 384-bit 384-bit Memory Speed TBA TBA 15 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps TBA 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth TBA TBA 360 Gbps 448 Gbps 448 Gbps TBA 760 Gbps 912 Gbps 936 Gbps TGP ~75W ~100W 170W 200W 220W 250W? 320W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $149? $199? $329 $399 US $499 US $599 US? $699 US $999 US? $1499 US Launch (Availability) 2021? 2021? February 2021 December 2020 29th October 2020 9th June 2021 17th September 2020 2nd June 2021 24th September 2020

NVIDIA CMP 90HX With Ampere GPU

The NVIDIA CMP 90HX is the only card of the four to feature the Ampere Architecture based on Samsung's 8nm processor. The card is based on the PG132 board and has GA102-100 GPU. The board is actually the same as the board for the RTX 3080. On top of that, it will also have 320W and 10GB, but the memory type is unknown. It is likely that while the core specifications will be slightly different than the GeForce counterparts, the memory configurations will remain the same but still, that remains to be seen.

The NVIDIA CMP 90HX launches in Q2 2021 and will feature a price slightly lower than the GeForce RTX 3080 but will lack some essential features such as display connectors and most probably disabled GPU units which are not required for crypto mining which means they will end up being useless after their mining life has ended.