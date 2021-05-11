MSI has unveiled its brand new NVIDIA CMP 30HX Miner series graphics cards that are designed for cryptocurrency mining. The graphics card stick with the reference specifications but miners will get the choice to select from two different variants.

MSI's Custom NVIDIA CMP 30HX Graphics Cards Come In Ventus & Armor Flavors For Cryptocurrency Mining

We have previously seen the ASUS and Gigabyte variants of the NVIDIA CMP 30HX graphics cards and now, MSI has also revealed its own custom models. The cryptocurrency mining graphics card lineup from MSI comes in two flavors, both of which are equipped with the Turing TU116-100 GPU and stick with the stock clocks.

The MSI CMP 30HX Miner XS is the identical twin of the MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ventus XS & comes with a single-slot I/O plate, dual-slot design & a dual-fan cooling system. The heatsink underneath features an extruded aluminum design with a single copper heat pipe running through it. The MSI CMP 30HX Miner features a different PCB design & gets a bigger cooler that features Torx Fan 3.0 and dual heat pipes that make direct contact with the GPU. Both cards are powered by a single 8-pin power connector.

MSI's Custom NVIDIA CMP 30HX Miner Graphics Card Features:

Dedicated GPU for Professional Mining

Powered by NVIDIA CMP 30HX. NVIDIA GPU architecture allows you to mine more efficiently and recoup your mining investment faster.

Core/Memory

1785 MHz / 14 Gbps

6GB GDDR6 192-bit

TORX Fan 2.0

Dispersion Fan Blade: Steeply curved blade accelerating the airflow.

Traditional Fan Blade: Provides steady airflow to massive heat sink below.

Double Ball Bearings

Extremely durable double ball bearings give your TORX FANs for years of intense use. They also remain virtually silent while spinning under load, keeping your graphics card cool during intense and lengthy sessions.

Airflow Control

Deflectors provide additional surface area and guide air to where it’s needed for maximum cooling.

Direct Contact Heat Pipe

Copper heat pipes with a smooth squared shape at the bottom maximize heat transfer from the GPU.

Designed for professional mining operations

NVIDIA CMP allows a fully open, airflow-optimized bracket and is configured to allow a greater number of GPUs to be controlled by one CPU.











The NVIDIA CMP 30HX has a base clock speed of 1530 MHz and a boost clock speed of 1785 MHz. The memory on the card is 6GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps. It looks like the clocks are consistent across all CMP 30HX cryptocurrency mining GPUs. The factory overclocks designs cannot be implemented here as the cards will be running 24/7, unlike gaming variants which don't happen to run under constant load for longer durations. There is no word on the pricing of these graphics cards.

