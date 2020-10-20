NVIDIA Announces 12 Games Getting RTX and/or DLSS Shortly, Including Mount and Blade II Bannerlord

NVIDIA has announced that twelve games are about to receive support for its RTX and DLSS features, available in the GeForce RTX 2000 and 3000 Series graphics cards.

We already knew about three of those, that is to say Watch Dogs: Legion, launching on October 29th with ray-traced reflections and DLSS; Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, launching on November 13th with ray-traced shadows and DLSS; and Cyberpunk 2077, the crown jewel of the lineup, featuring ray-traced reflections, ambient occlusion, shadows & global diffuse illumination and DLSS when it launches on November 19th.

Today, the announcement includes the following additions.

There are also two new trailers to go with the news, one featuring Pumpkin Jack and the other dedicated to Enlisted. Check them out below.