NVIDIA Announces 12 Games Getting RTX and/or DLSS Shortly, Including Mount and Blade II Bannerlord
NVIDIA has announced that twelve games are about to receive support for its RTX and DLSS features, available in the GeForce RTX 2000 and 3000 Series graphics cards.
We already knew about three of those, that is to say Watch Dogs: Legion, launching on October 29th with ray-traced reflections and DLSS; Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, launching on November 13th with ray-traced shadows and DLSS; and Cyberpunk 2077, the crown jewel of the lineup, featuring ray-traced reflections, ambient occlusion, shadows & global diffuse illumination and DLSS when it launches on November 19th.
Today, the announcement includes the following additions.
- Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord is getting NVIDIA DLSS support in November;
- World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is getting ray-traced shadows in November;
- Ghostrunner launches October 27th with ray-traced reflections, shadows and DLSS support;
- Pumpkin Jack, a 3D platformer indie game where you play as the titular Jack, the Mythical Pumpkin Lord, will launch on Steam this Friday, October 23rd, with ray-traced reflections and shadows, enhanced lighting, and DLSS;
- Xuan-Yuan Sword VII, an Action RPG rooted in Chinese history and mythology, is set to launch via Steam on October 28th with ray-traced global illumination and DLSS;
- Edge of Eternity, the turn-based JRPG that recently got to beta status, will get DLSS support via an update dropping in November;
- Enlisted, the squad-based MMOFPS, is launching in Closed Beta this November with ray-traced global illumination and NVIDIA DLSS;
- Mortal Shell, the Souls-like action RPG, will be updated with ray-traced shadows and DLSS support next month;
- Ready or Not, the hardcore tactical first-person shooter, is launching on Steam Early Access later this year with support for ray-traced reflections, ray-traced shadows, ray-traced ambient occlusion, and NVIDIA DLSS.
There are also two new trailers to go with the news, one featuring Pumpkin Jack and the other dedicated to Enlisted. Check them out below.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 35.99
USD 24.3
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
