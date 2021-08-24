Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy to Support DLSS and Ray Traced Reflections; Chivalry 2, Dying Light 2 and Other Titles Are Getting DLSS and/or Ray Tracing

Today, NVIDIA and Square Enix revealed that Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy would feature DLSS support and ray traced reflections on PC at launch (due on October 26th).

Olivier Proulx, Senior Producer at Eidos-Montréal, stated:

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy combines original storytelling and electrifying single-player gameplay with an edgy aesthetic. With the addition of ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS, PC players will enjoy this stunning universe’s visuals with even higher performance.

You can check out the new Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy trailer below, captured on PC running with an RTX 3080 graphics card.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is just one of many games NVIDIA announced today at Gamescom 2021 as part of the ever-growing list of DLSS and ray tracing compatible titles.

We already knew Dying Light 2: Stay Human would be on such a list, but Techland shared a brand new reveal trailer for the occasion. Rendering Director Tomasz Szałkowski said:

Our partnership with NVIDIA has helped us create an immersive, visceral experience for Dying Light 2 players. Ray tracing enhances the realism of our unforgiving, infected world while NVIDIA DLSS provides a massive performance boost without sacrificing image quality, so you’ll never miss a beat traversing the landscape.

NVIDIA also released new gameplay trailers for SYNCED: Off-Planet (ray-traced reflections, ray-traced shadows, and NVIDIA DLSS) and Bright Memory: Infinite (ray-traced reflections, ray-traced shadows, ray-traced caustics, RTX Global Illumination, and NVIDIA DLSS). The latter game was confirmed to be launching in late 2021.

The developers of the 3D action-platformer roguelite Loopmancer announced the game will include ray-traced reflections, ray-traced shadows, ray-traced global illumination, and NVIDIA DLSS.

Meanwhile, Faraday Protocol launched earlier this month with NVIDIA DLSS support (boosting performance by up to 75% at 4K resolution).

The Myst remake is also launching in a couple of days with DLSS support (in VR mode, too) and ray-traced reflections.

As we previously learned straight from the developers, Chivalry 2 is getting NVIDIA DLSS support soon, improving frame rates by up to 70% at 4K resolution.

Last but not least, NVIDIA revealed that NVIDIA DLSS Linux Proton support for DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 games like Control, Cyberpunk 2077, Death Stranding, F1 2020, Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries, and Necromunda: Hired Gun will arrive next month.