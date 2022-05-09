NVIDIA & AMD GPU Pricing Update For May 2022: GeForce Graphics Cards Now 14% Over MSRP, Radeon at Just 6% Over MSRP
The latest NVIDIA GeForce and AMD Radeon GPU pricing update have been published by 3DCenter, & once again shows that we are a step close to MSRP prices for gaming graphics cards.
NVIDIA GeForce & AMD Radeon GPU Prices Now Just 10% Over MSRP: Graphics Cards In Stock Everywhere!
In the latest report by 3DCenter, we can see that the GPU prices for both NVIDIA GeForce and AMD Radeon graphics cards continue to fall which shouldn't be a surprise as that's the trend we have witnessed since the end of 2021. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series prices now average at around 14% over MSRP while AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series averages with a selling price of 6% over MSRP.
In addition to that, GPU supply is abundant and currently, there's no retail outlet in the world that doesn't have graphics cards on their store shelves (which wasn't the case a few quarters back). The red and green teams have also announced various promos such as the 'Restocked and Reloaded' by NVIDIA and AMD also announcing how its Radeon RX 6000 series cards are available at MSRP-level prices.
AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce Graphics Card Price Trend (Image Credits: 3DCenter):
|Dec 12
|Jan 2
|Jan 23
|13 Feb
|6 Mar
|27 Mar
|Apr 17
|8th of May
|AMD Radeon RX 6000
|+83%
|+78%
-5PP
|+63%
-15PP
|+45%
-18PP
|+35%
-10PP
|+25%
-10PP
|+12%
-13PP
|+6%
-6PP
|nVidia GeForce RTX 30
|+87%
|+85%
-2PP
|+77%
-8PP
|+57%
-20PP
|+41%
-16PP
|+25%
-16PP
|+19%
-6PP
|+14%
-5PP
|only Radeon RX 6700 XT, 6800 & 6800 XT and GeForce RTX 3060, 3060 Ti, 3070 & 3080-10GB
|+105%
|+101%
-4PP
|+88%
-13PP
|+68%
-20PP
|+55%
-13PP
|+38%
-17PP
|+26%
-12PP
|+22%
-4PP
Talking about AMD prices first, once again, almost all graphics cards within the Radeon RX 6000 series are now available between +1 to +10% of MSRP. It is only the Radeon RX 6800 series cards that are still selling for an average of 30-35% over MSRP. This has been the case with these cards since their launch.
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Card Prices (RDNA 2 GPUs) via 3DCenter:
|6400
|6500XT
|6600
|6600XT
|6700XT
|6800
|6800XT
|6900XT
|miser
|182-230€
|199-320€
|359-480€
|425-570€
|599-1199€
|889-1209€
|929-1470€
|1114-1949€
|alternates
|N/A
|220-299€
|374-439€
|479-579€
|€629-799
|925€
|1019-1099€
|1129-1399€
|Caseking
|188-211€
|228-305€
|399-438€
|498-575€
|640-957€
|907-1145€
|989-1207€
|1199-1679€
|computer universe
|186-211€
|215-260€
|375-446€
|479-660€
|630-752€
|937-1080€
|966-1335€
|1349-1767€
|Hardwarecamp24
|N/A
|224€
|389-449€
|458-494€
|769€
|€959
|1129-1149€
|1249-1259€
|media market
|190€
|205-310€
|420-435€
|450-560€
|649-900€
|1039€
|1132-1229€
|1206-1349€
|Mindfactory
|182-195€
|199-260€
|359-412€
|425-556€
|599-690€
|€889-949
|929-1031€
|1114-1339€
|notebooks cheaper
|199€
|199-269€
|369-509€
|449-529€
|629-819€
|€889-999
|999-1180€
|1160-1949€
|Pro Shop
|193-230€
|€222-309
|399-428€
|514-575€
|683-840€
|950-1127€
|1016-1349€
|1300-1820€
|List Price
|$179
|$199
|$329
|$379
|$479
|$579
|$649
|$999
|Surcharge
|from –10%
|from –11%
|from –3%
|from -1%
|from +11%
|from +36%
|from +27%
|from -1%
|Change as of 17th April
|-
|–6PP
|+2PP
|–7PP
|–3PP
|–5PP
|–4PP
|-1PP
|Availability
|★★★☆☆
|★★★★★
|★★★★★
|★★★★★
|★★★★★
|★★★★☆
|★★★★☆
|★★★★★
The NVIDIA lineup averages around +14% prices over MSRP but it is just three cards at the moment, the RTX 3050, RTX 3060 Ti, and RTX 3070 which are priced over +20% of MSRP. The enthusiast RTX 3080 Ti can actually be found below the MSRP which is impressive given that it offers performance similar to the RTX 3090 Ti which costs several hundred dollars more.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Prices (Ampere GPUs) via 3DCenter:
|3050
|3060
|3060Ti
|3070
|3070Ti
|3080 -10GB
|3080Ti
|3090
|miser
|348-500€
|420-790€
|€620-917
|679-1079€
|749-1491€
|899-1491€
|1299-1976€
|1839-3074€
|alternates
|369-419€
|449-499€
|€619
|789-799€
|799-949€
|999-1079€
|1299-1699€
|1999-2499€
|Caseking
|358-419€
|486-651€
|623-733€
|796-898€
|829-928€
|965-1294€
|1379-1850€
|1999-2168€
|computer universe
|378-429€
|469-790€
|590-749€
|799-961€
|806-1491€
|941-1140€
|1416-1903€
|1889-3164€
|Hardwarecamp24
|418€
|N/A
|649€
|€779-899
|788-869€
|999-1279€
|1399-1529€
|1879-1994€
|media market
|359-421€
|450-620€
|811€
|700€
|799-1039€
|960-1249€
|1300-1869€
|1800-2699€
|Mindfactory
|372-398€
|449-479€
|N/A
|745-769€
|789-899€
|969-1064€
|1298-1498€
|1839-1990€
|notebooks cheaper
|358-500€
|449-729€
|630-710€
|€679-899
|749-1049€
|€899-1199
|1329-1532€
|1879-2099€
|Pro Shop
|369-497€
|470-624€
|€675-701
|770-983€
|825-975€
|1099-1200€
|1399-1949€
|2000-2249€
|List Price
|$249
|$329
|$399
|$499
|$599
|$699
|$1199
|$1499
|Surcharge
|from +24%
|from +13%
|from +31%
|from +21%
|from +11%
|from +14%
|from -4%
|from +6%
|Change as of 17th April
|+7p
|–5PP
|-1PP
|–6PP
|–7PP
|–7PP
|–5PP
|–8PP
|Availability
|★★★★★
|★★★★★
|★★★★★
|★★★★★
|★★★★★
|★★★★★
|★★★★★
|★★★★★
We recently saw the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT being sold at $100 US below its MSRP over at Newegg US. There are just a few cards that are currently in demand and would take a few more months to hit their MSRP figures but the vast majority of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 and AMD Radeon RX 6000 lineup is currently being sold at normal prices. This along with prices now coming back at or below the MSRP means that the GPU market is out of the worse and prices/availability can now go back to normal.
