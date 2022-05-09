NVIDIA & AMD GPU Pricing Update For May 2022: GeForce Graphics Cards Now 14% Over MSRP, Radeon at Just 6% Over MSRP

The latest NVIDIA GeForce and AMD Radeon GPU pricing update have been published by 3DCenter, & once again shows that we are a step close to MSRP prices for gaming graphics cards.

NVIDIA GeForce & AMD Radeon GPU Prices Now Just 10% Over MSRP: Graphics Cards In Stock Everywhere!

In the latest report by 3DCenter, we can see that the GPU prices for both NVIDIA GeForce and AMD Radeon graphics cards continue to fall which shouldn't be a surprise as that's the trend we have witnessed since the end of 2021. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series prices now average at around 14% over MSRP while AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series averages with a selling price of 6% over MSRP.

In addition to that, GPU supply is abundant and currently, there's no retail outlet in the world that doesn't have graphics cards on their store shelves (which wasn't the case a few quarters back). The red and green teams have also announced various promos such as the 'Restocked and Reloaded' by NVIDIA and AMD also announcing how its Radeon RX 6000 series cards are available at MSRP-level prices.

AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce Graphics Card Price Trend (Image Credits: 3DCenter):

Dec 12 Jan 2 Jan 23 13 Feb 6 Mar 27 Mar Apr 17 8th of May AMD Radeon RX 6000 +83% +78%

-5PP +63%

-15PP +45%

-18PP +35%

-10PP +25%

-10PP +12%

-13PP +6%

-6PP nVidia GeForce RTX 30 +87% +85%

-2PP +77%

-8PP +57%

-20PP +41%

-16PP +25%

-16PP +19%

-6PP +14%

-5PP only Radeon RX 6700 XT, 6800 & 6800 XT and GeForce RTX 3060, 3060 Ti, 3070 & 3080-10GB +105% +101%

-4PP +88%

-13PP +68%

-20PP +55%

-13PP +38%

-17PP +26%

-12PP +22%

-4PP

Talking about AMD prices first, once again, almost all graphics cards within the Radeon RX 6000 series are now available between +1 to +10% of MSRP. It is only the Radeon RX 6800 series cards that are still selling for an average of 30-35% over MSRP. This has been the case with these cards since their launch.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Card Prices (RDNA 2 GPUs) via 3DCenter:

6400 6500XT 6600 6600XT 6700XT 6800 6800XT 6900XT miser 182-230€ 199-320€ 359-480€ 425-570€ 599-1199€ 889-1209€ 929-1470€ 1114-1949€ alternates N/A 220-299€ 374-439€ 479-579€ €629-799 925€ 1019-1099€ 1129-1399€ Caseking 188-211€ 228-305€ 399-438€ 498-575€ 640-957€ 907-1145€ 989-1207€ 1199-1679€ computer universe 186-211€ 215-260€ 375-446€ 479-660€ 630-752€ 937-1080€ 966-1335€ 1349-1767€ Hardwarecamp24 N/A 224€ 389-449€ 458-494€ 769€ €959 1129-1149€ 1249-1259€ media market 190€ 205-310€ 420-435€ 450-560€ 649-900€ 1039€ 1132-1229€ 1206-1349€ Mindfactory 182-195€ 199-260€ 359-412€ 425-556€ 599-690€ €889-949 929-1031€ 1114-1339€ notebooks cheaper 199€ 199-269€ 369-509€ 449-529€ 629-819€ €889-999 999-1180€ 1160-1949€ Pro Shop 193-230€ €222-309 399-428€ 514-575€ 683-840€ 950-1127€ 1016-1349€ 1300-1820€ List Price $179 $199 $329 $379 $479 $579 $649 $999 Surcharge from –10% from –11% from –3% from -1% from +11% from +36% from +27% from -1% Change as of 17th April - –6PP +2PP –7PP –3PP –5PP –4PP -1PP Availability ★★★☆☆ ★★★★★ ★★★★★ ★★★★★ ★★★★★ ★★★★☆ ★★★★☆ ★★★★★

The NVIDIA lineup averages around +14% prices over MSRP but it is just three cards at the moment, the RTX 3050, RTX 3060 Ti, and RTX 3070 which are priced over +20% of MSRP. The enthusiast RTX 3080 Ti can actually be found below the MSRP which is impressive given that it offers performance similar to the RTX 3090 Ti which costs several hundred dollars more.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Prices (Ampere GPUs) via 3DCenter:

3050 3060 3060Ti 3070 3070Ti 3080 -10GB 3080Ti 3090 miser 348-500€ 420-790€ €620-917 679-1079€ 749-1491€ 899-1491€ 1299-1976€ 1839-3074€ alternates 369-419€ 449-499€ €619 789-799€ 799-949€ 999-1079€ 1299-1699€ 1999-2499€ Caseking 358-419€ 486-651€ 623-733€ 796-898€ 829-928€ 965-1294€ 1379-1850€ 1999-2168€ computer universe 378-429€ 469-790€ 590-749€ 799-961€ 806-1491€ 941-1140€ 1416-1903€ 1889-3164€ Hardwarecamp24 418€ N/A 649€ €779-899 788-869€ 999-1279€ 1399-1529€ 1879-1994€ media market 359-421€ 450-620€ 811€ 700€ 799-1039€ 960-1249€ 1300-1869€ 1800-2699€ Mindfactory 372-398€ 449-479€ N/A 745-769€ 789-899€ 969-1064€ 1298-1498€ 1839-1990€ notebooks cheaper 358-500€ 449-729€ 630-710€ €679-899 749-1049€ €899-1199 1329-1532€ 1879-2099€ Pro Shop 369-497€ 470-624€ €675-701 770-983€ 825-975€ 1099-1200€ 1399-1949€ 2000-2249€ List Price $249 $329 $399 $499 $599 $699 $1199 $1499 Surcharge from +24% from +13% from +31% from +21% from +11% from +14% from -4% from +6% Change as of 17th April +7p –5PP -1PP –6PP –7PP –7PP –5PP –8PP Availability ★★★★★ ★★★★★ ★★★★★ ★★★★★ ★★★★★ ★★★★★ ★★★★★ ★★★★★

We recently saw the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT being sold at $100 US below its MSRP over at Newegg US. There are just a few cards that are currently in demand and would take a few more months to hit their MSRP figures but the vast majority of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 and AMD Radeon RX 6000 lineup is currently being sold at normal prices. This along with prices now coming back at or below the MSRP means that the GPU market is out of the worse and prices/availability can now go back to normal.