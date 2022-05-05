AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Is The First Graphics Card To Be Priced Below Its MSRP In The Last Two Years, Available For $899 US

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is the first graphics card that's available below its retail MSRP of $999 US. This is the first in a long time that a current-gen graphics card has dropped below its MSRP and it's a very welcoming change that tells us that MSRP prices are back and so are GPUs in stock.

A First In Two Years! AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT Drops Below MSRP, Available For $899 US at Newegg

It may be a one-off thing but it's real. AMD's custom Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming OC model which had a $249 US premium over the reference MSRP of $999 US, is now available below the MSRP at just $899 US. This graphics card is actually listed for $949.99 US but the retailer is offering a $50.0 US rebate card which further slashes the pricing down to just $899.99 US. The Radeon RX 6900 XT is a very capable card and considering that it matches the RTX 3090 which is still priced at around $1500-$2000 US, this is a great deal.

The Gigabyte Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming OC graphics card, in particular, comes with a custom triple-fan cooler with a triple-slot design, a massive heatsink with several heat pipes, and requires triple 8-pin connectors to boot. The Windforce 3X cooler is very performant on the flagship Navi 21 GPU. In addition to the design, the graphics card also comes with a factory overclock out of the box with clock speeds rated at 2050 MHz 'Game' and 2285 MHz 'Boost', an increase of 35 and 25 MHz, respectively.

Now, this promotional deal might be hinting at a price adjustment to the existing cards with the arrival of the AMD Radeon RX 6000 refresh lineup which is scheduled for launch next week. The AMD RX 6950 XT will be positioned as a higher-tier model rather than a replacement for RX 6900 XT but we can expect pricing between both cards to be very similar. Also, given that the GPU supply is almost mostly normalized, there's no reason to pay higher sums for graphics cards now. Do note that the RX 6950 XT Gaming OC has already been spotted in listings but the prices being early are simply absurd until the card officially launches.

