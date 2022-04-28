AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT, RX 6700 XT Prices Come Back To MSRP-Level & Here’s Some Great Reasons To Buy Them Now

AMD's RDNA 2 graphics cards such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT and RX 6700 XT are finally back in stock and now available at MSRP-level prices which means now is the time to get them if you were planning a graphics upgrade for your gaming PC!

Although AMD will soon be refreshing its RDNA 2 lineup with the upcoming Radeon RX 6X50 XT line and we also know that RDNA 3 will be hitting retail shelves later this year, the current lineup still is Very performant and for those who haven't upgraded from their older graphics cards, there are lots of reasons why they should be upgrading now.

So about the cards themselves, here are some absolutely great deals for the Radeon RX 6000 'RDNA 2' lineup:

Radeon RX 6900 XT ($999 US MSRP Reference)

Radeon RX 6800 Series ($579-$649 US MSRP Reference)

ASRock Radeon RX 6800 Phantom Gaming $799.99 at Newegg

Sapphire 11304-03-20G Pulse Radeon RX 6800 XT: $859.00 at Amazon

XFX Speedster SWFT 319 Radeon RX 6800 XT CORE: $899.99 at Amazon

Radeon RX 6700 XT ($479 US MSRP Reference)

AMD also lists down several reasons that are valid and a good reason to be upgrading from your older GPUs, especially the newly introduced features within their Adrenalin Driver suite:

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards are powering the next generation of high-performance gaming with a powerful blend of raytracing, compute, and rasterized effects that elevate visuals to new levels of fidelity. The Radeon 6000 Series graphics cards support the latest technologies and enhancements to elevate AMD-powered gaming systems, including:

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition – The latest update to AMD’s software suite brings advanced and innovative capabilities to unlock the full potential of gaming experiences on AMD-powered systems, including Radeon Super Resolution technology, an updated AMD Link application, Radeon Image Sharpening, and more.

– The latest update to AMD’s software suite brings advanced and innovative capabilities to unlock the full potential of gaming experiences on AMD-powered systems, including Radeon Super Resolution technology, an updated AMD Link application, Radeon Image Sharpening, and more. Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) – An in-driver spatial upscaling feature that is built on the same algorithm as AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology, delivering near-native resolution and increased performance on AMD RDNA architecture-based discrete graphics.

– An in-driver spatial upscaling feature that is built on the same algorithm as AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology, delivering near-native resolution and increased performance on AMD RDNA architecture-based discrete graphics. AMD Smart Access Memory Technology (SAM) – Unlocks higher performance when pairing AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards with select AMD Ryzen desktop processors and AMD 500-series motherboards by providing AMD Ryzen processors with access to the entire high-speed GDDR6 graphics memory.

– Unlocks higher performance when pairing AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards with select AMD Ryzen desktop processors and AMD 500-series motherboards by providing AMD Ryzen processors with access to the entire high-speed GDDR6 graphics memory. AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0 – Expected to be available in Q2 2022, FSR 2.0 is the next evolution of AMD’s popular and widely adopted open-source, cross-platform original upscaling technology, which is already supported or coming soon in more than 80 games. It uses temporal data and optimized anti-aliasing to boost framerates in supported games while delivering similar or better image quality than native resolution without requiring dedicated machine learning hardware.

It is worth pointing out that it's not just AMD Radeon graphics cards but also NVIDIA GeForce cards that are currently coming back to MSRP-level pricing. NVIDIA recently initiated a 'Restocked and Reloaded' marketing campaign which you can read more about here. In the end, this is great news for gamers who have been waiting so long to get a gaming graphics card, especially at MSRP prices.