NVIDIA AIB Partners Begin Shipping GeForce RTX 4080 With AD103-301 GPU Silicon

NVIDIA AIB partners have started shipping the GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards with the brand-new AD103-301 GPU silicon. The new GPU will allow manufacturers to produce a variant of the AD103 but with less overhead.

NVIDIA was rumored to inform board partners about the new graphics card variants (XX0/XX1) along with updates to the specifications of the RTX 4070 non-Ti GPUs. HKEPC (@hkepcmedia on Twitter) posted a few days ago a list of upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series cards. We've also reported the same to be the case with the GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card which will enter mass production next month.

AD104-250 / 251 = GeForce RTX 4070

AD104-250 requires an comparator circuit , AD104-251 no need , GeForce RTX 4080 will change to AD103-301 soon. @VideoCardz — HKEPC (@hkepcmedia) January 9, 2023

After this post, reports from NVIDIA partners came in, confirming the new models. With the two new graphics cards, consumers will first see the "250" variation with a "comparator circuit," with the "251" GPU to follow two weeks later, not needing the same circuit. The latter model will not have the same number of components used in its development, slightly lowering customer costs.

The alterations have also made it to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPUs. The two cards are reported to perform identically with the same features. The RTX 4080 variants will also offer an identical configuration, TDP, and clock speeds. This means that the CUDA core is 9728 with a frequency of 2505 MHz. Currently, Gainward has listed all three of its APAC variants with the AD104-300 and AD104-301 GPUs so other manufacturers will soon be following suit.

At this point, NVIDIA is at an advantage due to the recent RX 7900 XTX GPU issues that AMD is having, but with the high cost of NVIDIA cards in general, it is unknown which company will thrive as we are traveling through 2023. This year may see a shift in GPU popularity due to prices or trust of specific brands, namely the two mentioned.

News Source: VideoCardz