NVIDIA Preps Mass Production of Two More AD104 ‘Ada’ GPUs, Possibly The RTX 4070 & RTX 4060 Ti

NVIDIA is seemingly getting ready to commence mass production on two brand new AD104 GPUs, presumably for the Geforce RTX 4070 & RTX 4060 Ti.

Based on the information we received from our sources, it looks like NVIDIA will be producing two brand new GPU SKUs for its upcoming GeForce RTX 40 Desktop lineup. These SKUs are based on the AD104 die, the same die that is used to power the recently introduced GeForce RTX 4070 Ti & while that uses the fully enabled chip, these new dies will be cut down quite significantly.

Starting with the chips, we have the NVIDIA AD104-250 and the AD104-251. The die used for the RTX 4070 Ti is the AD104-400-A1 so you can guess just how much of a cut-down chip we might be getting. What's interesting is that the chip designation 251/250 makes it look like both will be very similarly configured though that remains to be seen.

NVIDIA Full AD104 GPU Block Diagram:

As for the boards, the AD104-250 GPU will utilize the PG14 SKU 343 PCB while the AD104-251 GPU will utilize the PG141 SKU 345 PCB. The NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4070 Ti is also based on the PG141 (SKU 331) PCB so AIB partners won't have to invest a lot of engineering effort in the new chips.

Furthermore, both GPUs are said to feature a 200W TGP but that would most definitely change. Now coming to the production plan, the AD104-250 GPU SKU will be the first to hit production in the second half of February followed by the AD104-251 SKU which will hit mass production by the second half of March. There's currently no shelf date mentioned for each card but it is likely to be in the second half of 2023, around Computex 2023.

Previous leaks have hinted at similar specs with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 rocking 5888 CUDA cores, 12 GB GDDR6X VRAM clocked at 21 Gbps, 36 MB of L2 cache, and a 250W TGP while the RTX 4060 Ti was suggested to feature the AD106 GPU but seems like that may or may not happen. The information we received is very recent so it is possible that the older specs were true too but a lot has happened since then such as the unlaunching of the RTX 4080 12 GB, renaming it as the 4070 Ti. I suggest our readers treat this information as a rumor for now but we'll try our best to get more information in the coming weeks once production starts on the new AD104 GPUs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Card Lineup (Rumored):

Graphics Card GPU PCB Variant SM Units / Cores Memory / Bus Memory Clock / Bandwidth TBP Power Connectors Launch NVIDIA Titan A / GeForce RTX 40? AD102-450? TBD 144 / 18432? 48 GB / 384-bit 24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s ~800W 2x 16-pin TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102-350? TBD 144 / 18432? 24 GB / 384-bit 24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s ~600W 1x 16-pin TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 AD102-300 PG136 128 / 16384 24 GB / 384-bit 21 Gbps / 1.00 TB/s 450W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 AD103-300 PG139 SKU 360 76 / 9728 16 GB / 256-bit 23 Gbps / 716.8 GB/s 320W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104-400 PG141 SKU 331 60 / 7680 12 GB / 192-bit 21 Gbps / 504.0 GB/s 285W 1x 16-pin Q1 2023 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 AD104-251 PG141-SKU 345 46 / 5888 12 GB / 192-bit 21 Gbps / 504.0 GB/s ~200W 1x 16-pin Q2 2023? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti AD104-250 PG141-SKU 343 34 / 4352 TBD TBD ~200W 1x 16-pin Q2 2023? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 AD106-300 TBD TBD TBD TBD ~150W 1 x 16-pin Q3 2023?