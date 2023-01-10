NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition Pictured, Will Utilize AD104-250/251 GPUs With 200W TGP

It looks like NVIDIA has decided to offer its next gaming graphics card, the GeForce RTX 4070, in a Founders Edition flavor.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 To Come In Founders Edition Flavor: 200W TDP Design & AD104-250/251 GPUs

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card will be the next GeForce RTX 40 product to hit retail shelves. A few days ago, we reported that the graphics card would be going into full production by the mid of February and it looks like that indeed seems to be the case since the company already has a Founders Edition variation in the works.

Our friends at RedGamingTech seem to have received the first pictures of the packaging for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition graphics card. The box looks very legit and uses the same design scheme that has been adopted by the GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 FE cards but while the outside looks very familiar, the insides are very different. The holder or the cut-out in which the actual card will be placed is much smaller than the one we saw on our RTX 4090 and 4080 packages which means that this will be a totally new Founders Edition design.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition Leak Box Pictures (Image Credits: RedGamingTech):

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition Official Box Pictures:

While the full dimensions of the card cannot be seen on the back, the Width of the card is listed at 112mm which is much smaller than the 137mm width of the GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 cards (Founders Edition). As expected, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 will ship with the PCIe Gen5 cable adapter and utilize a 2x 8-pin design, similar to the vast majority of RTX 4070 Ti AIB cards.

Now the reason why the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti never got a Founders Edition card is also very funny, to be honest. NVIDIA wanted to use the same cooler as the RTX 4080 on the card before the card got Unlaunched and relaunched as the RTX 4070 Ti. NVIDIA didn't have enough time to make a large quantity of brand-new coolers labeled with the proper RTX 4070 Ti branding and decided to just go ahead with an AIB-only launch. Earlier, Moore's Law is Dead also revealed some renders of the GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition design which does look like a standard 2-slot design with a flow-through fan layout.

As far as the specifications are concerned, we don't know what the final configuration would be but the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card will utilize the AD104-250/251 GPU core which will peak with a 200W TGP. The AD104-250 & AD104-251 GPUs are virtually the same chip and the latter isn't going to be featured on the RTX 4060 as we thought so. Instead, the 251 designated chip will utilize a slightly different circuit as pointed out by HKEPC, allowing for lower BOM costs (around $1 Less) & also helping improve power efficiency slightly.

Update : The only difference between AD104-250 and AD104-251 is that AD104-250 requires kicker (comparator) circuit, and AD104-251 doesn’t. PCB BOM reduced by ~US$1 . @VideoCardz — HKEPC (@hkepcmedia) January 9, 2023

Previous leaks have hinted at similar specs with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 rocking 5888 CUDA cores, and 12 GB GDDR6X VRAM clocked at 21 Gbps, We also pointed out that the graphics card will utilize the PG141 SKU 345/343 PCB layout which is designed to be very compact in size.

NVIDIA Full AD104 GPU Block Diagram:

We expect that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card should launch in the 2H of 2023 at a price of around $599-$699 US. We will keep you updated as more information comes by.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Card Lineup (Rumored):

Graphics Card GPU PCB Variant SM Units / Cores Memory / Bus Memory Clock / Bandwidth TBP Power Connectors Launch NVIDIA Titan A / GeForce RTX 40? AD102-450? TBD 144 / 18432? 48 GB / 384-bit 24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s ~800W 2x 16-pin TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102-350? TBD 144 / 18432? 24 GB / 384-bit 24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s ~600W 1x 16-pin TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 AD102-300 PG136 128 / 16384 24 GB / 384-bit 21 Gbps / 1.00 TB/s 450W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 AD103-300 PG139 SKU 360 76 / 9728 16 GB / 256-bit 23 Gbps / 716.8 GB/s 320W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104-400 PG141 SKU 331 60 / 7680 12 GB / 192-bit 21 Gbps / 504.0 GB/s 285W 1x 16-pin Q1 2023 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 AD104-251/250 PG141-SKU 345/343 46 / 5888 12 GB / 192-bit 21 Gbps / 504.0 GB/s ~200W 1x 16-pin Q2 2023? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TBD TBD 34 / 4352 TBD TBD ~200W 1x 16-pin Q2 2023? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 AD106-300 TBD TBD TBD TBD ~150W 1 x 16-pin Q3 2023?