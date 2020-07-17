The Last of Us Part II 2020’s Top Launch So Far, Second Biggest in Sony History Says NPD

The NPD Group has released their full North American sales data for June 2020, and while COVID-19 has been disastrous for much of the world, it continues to be a boon for the video game industry. Players spent $1.18 billion on games and hardware last month, up 26 percent from June 2019. This was driven by a large 49 percent year-on-year increase in software sales, which made up for the fact that hardware sales were down 17 percent. As usual, the Nintendo Switch was the top-selling console.

On the software front, the big winner was The Last of Us Part II, which sold more in its launch month than any other game this year. Overall, TLOU2 was the second-biggest Sony launch of all time, trailing only Marvel’s Spider-Man. Aside from TLOU2, not a lot of new games made the June charts -- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated at #19 was the only fresh face, although Persona 4 Golden managed to sneak in at #18 due to a Steam release.

Here are June’s top 20 games according to NPD:

  1. The Last of Us Part II
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Mortal Kombat 11
  6. Red Dead Redemption 2
  7. Ring Fit Adventure
  8. NBA 2K20
  9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  10. Minecraft Dungeons
  11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  12. Rainbow Six Siege
  13. Minecraft
  14. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  15. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  16. Borderlands 3
  17. Need for Speed Heat
  18. P4G: Persona 4 Golden
  19. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated
  20. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

And here are the top-10 best-selling games of 2020 so far:

  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  3. The Last of Us Part II
  4. Final Fantasy VII Remake
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. NBA 2K20
  7. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
  8. MLB The Show 20
  9. Resident Evil 3
  10. Madden NFL 20

Last month was definitely all about TLOU2 – it will be interesting to see what kind of legs the game has. What games did you pick up in June?

