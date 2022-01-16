Non-Pro iPhone 14 Models Will Not Get 120Hz LTPO Panels, Despite Earlier Report’s Claims

The regular iPhone 14 models will not feature 120Hz LTPO ProMotion panels like the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, despite an earlier report’s claims. This fresh update was provided by a renowned analyst, who also included sound reasoning as to why the less expensive models will not be treated be to higher-end displays.

Display Analyst Claims Apple Supplier Does Not Have Sufficient Capacity to Mass Produce LTPO Panels for the Regular iPhone 14 Models

There might be some confusion surrounding which direction Apple is expected to take as far the displays go for the forthcoming iPhone 14 series. Ross Young, who answered a question in the form of a tweet, believes that the lower-end models will not feature LTPO ProMotion panels because BOE does not have the capacity to mass produce these displays.

iPhone 13 Models Do Not Have Noise Cancellation Feature Unlike Older Models

He also says that it would be risky to adopt this technology, though he did not explicitly mention those risks. It might have to do with BOE not being able to mass produce a significant number of these 120Hz LTPO displays, not to mention that these units will also need to pass Apple’s stringent quality control measures. As expected, Samsung and LG have been given the responsibility, so for 2022, it looks as if just the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will ship with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Strange enough, the same display analyst predicted in 2021 that all iPhone 14 models would be treated to LTPO panels. It is possible this was Apple’s original intention, though the technology giant would also need to consider costs, quality control, and other factors. Additionally, if the higher-end displays would somehow make it to the less expensive versions arriving later this year, a massive customer base may not have the incentive to spend extra money on the more premium models, thus eating into Apple’s profit margins.

From a business perspective, it is an excellent strategy to continue selling the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with LTPO 120Hz ProMotion displays, though it would not sit right with many consumers over them having to spend more money. Ross Young thinks there is a chance this display technology is adopted across all iPhone 15 models in 2023, but as mentioned above, there are several factors to consider before proceeding with this decision.

News Source: Ross Young