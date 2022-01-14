All iPhone 14 Models to Come With 120Hz ProMotion Display, 6GB of RAM, More

Apple launched the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, with a 120Hz refresh rate and a smaller notch. While the standard iPhone 13 models equip the standard 60Hz panels, analyst Jeff Pu outlines that all iPhone 14 models will feature 120Hz displays, 6GB of RAM, and much more. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Analyst Suggests All iPhone 14 Models to Feature 120Hz ProMotion Display With 6GB of RAM

Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu highlights his expectations regarding this year's iPhone 14 models (via MacRumors). Pu claims that all iPhone 14 models will come with 120Hz ProMotion displays. At this point, only the 'Pro' models of the iPhone 13 series are equipped with a higher refresh rate display. Now, the analyst points that the standard iPhone 14 models will also come with the same refresh rate displays as the 'Pro' models.

iPhone 14 Pro to Feature a Dual Cutout ‘Hole + Pill Design’ – Says Reliable Analyst

Jeff Pu previously reported that the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature 8GB of RAM but based on "supply chain check" he now expects all four models to feature 6GB of RAM due to cost considerations. If this pans out, the 6GB RAM option would be an upgrade for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max but not the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. At this point, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature 4GB RAM of RAM.

Other than this, Jeff Pu's expectation lines up with Ming-Chi Kuo, citing that the iPhone 14 Pro models will be equipped with an upgraded 48MP camera. Other than this, the analyst also coins that the iPhone 14 Pro models will start at 256GB of storage while the iPhone 14 models will start at 64GB, which is quite questionable because the standard iPhone 13 models start at 128GB.

This is all there is to it, folks. Take note that the final product is months away from launch and the rumors are quite young to be called concrete. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. Share your views with us in the comments.