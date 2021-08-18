Noctua Offering Free LGA1700 Mounting Upgrade Kits to Dedicated Customers

Noctua announced yesterday that it will provide mounting upgrade kits to those consumers utilizing the Intel LGA1700 platform free-of-charge. This move allows those customers that are utilizing existing CPU coolers for the new 12th gen Intel Core CPU Alder Lake-S series to be able to keep using those coolers and not have to have a costly upgrade. In fact, Noctua will soon start adding the newer mounting kit to their existing line of coolers, with the exception of the NH-L9i low-profile cooling system, which will receive a dedicated revision to the line for the LGA1700 socket.

We have offered free-of-charge mounting upgrade kits to our customers ever since AMD introduced AM2 in 2006, and we're proudly continuing this tradition with Intel's upcoming Alder Lake-S processors and the LGA1700 socket. Customers will be able to upgrade most Noctua CPU coolers since 2005 at no additional cost, so even 15-year-old coolers can be used on the latest processors! —Roland Mossig, CEO of Noctua









Noctuna's NM-i17xx-MP83 and NM-i17xx-MP78 SecuFirm2™ mounting kits allow for users of Noctuna coolers that utilize a 78 to 83 millimeter pitch to have access to the new upgrade kit for the LGA1700. The SecuFirm2™ kits offer reliability, easy installation, and contact pressure that is synonymous with the Noctua brand. It will offer a "fixed-strut backplate" that will require no changes to be made to the normal assembly of the cooling system. Noctua will offer a motherboard list on their Noctua Compatibility Centre that will show the compatibility between their coolers and the new LGA1700 motherboards once they are made available.

Noctua's chromax.black coolers will also see both the NM-i17xx-MP83 and the NM-i17xx-MP78 kits, but will be adorned in their signature solid black models.

Noctua will start to offer the free kit upgrades on their website once the LGA1700 CPUs and motherboards become available. Anyone wanting to receive their free upgrade kit will need proof of purchase for both the Noctua CPU cooler that was purchased along with proof of the LGA1700 CPU or motherboard that was also sold. If you are located outside of their Austria location, there is a possibility of express shipping options that will be available but subject to any extra service charges that arise. If you need the upgrade kit sooner, you can locate the kit on Amazon starting the middle of October 2021 for $7.90 (price subject to change).

Using a CPU cooler across several platform generations instead of buying a new heatsink for each generation is not only economical, it also helps to reduce unnecessary waste and save precious resources. By upgrading rather than replacing your cooler, you’re actively contributing to a more sustainable PC industry! —Roland Mossig, CEO of Noctua

In addition to offering the free-of-charge LGA1700 upgrade kits, they are also updating their current multi-socket cooling systems to be accessible for the new hardware changes. Any customers who recently purchased one of Noctua's cooling systems, with the exception of the NH-L9i series, should see the new kit with their purchase.