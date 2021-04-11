  ⋮  

Noctua Will Offer Intel Alder Lake ‘LGA 1700’ CPU Socket Compatibility Through Upgrade Kit

By
Noctua CPU Cooler Intel Alder Lake LGA 1700 Socket Compatibility

PC builders running a Noctua cooler inside their rigs shouldn't worry about cooler compatibility if you are planning to upgrade to Intel's next-generation Alder Lake CPUs designed around the LGA 1700 socket. Noctua confirmed over on Twitter that they will be providing an upgrade kit for their existing line of coolers.

Noctua To Provide Intel Alder Lake 'LGA 1700' CPU Socket Support on Existing Coolers Through Upgrade Kit

Noctua confirmed an upgrade kit for its NH-U12A heatsink cooler and we can also expect upgrade kits for the rest of the cooler lineup. The upgrade kit will be shipping to customers of Noctua CPU coolers for free and will be bundled in new units. The Intel Alder Lake CPUs make use of a brand new socket type which is different than all of the sockets released since Sandy Bridge hence cooler compatibility will be a major concern for users.

The LGA 1700 socket aimed Intel Alder Lake lineup which is planned for release in the second half of 2021 and will be the first desktop processor family to feature a sub 14nm process node known as 10nm Enhanced SuperFin. The Alder Lake CPUs will be replacing the Rocket Lake CPUs which are the last processors for the LGA 1200 socket and to utilize the outdated 14nm process node.

The Intel Alder Lake CPU family will bring more than just an architectural upgrade. It's the first CPU lineup on a mainstream desktop platform to feature a mix of smaller "Atom" & bigger "Core" cores which will be packaged in a PCB that would be taller than the square-shaped chips Intel has been making since the previous decade. In the pictures, you can clearly see that the Alder Lake CPU has a more rectangular shape with exact dimensions of 37.5 x 45.0mm whereas the existing CPUs with the square-shaped package feature dimensions are a perfect square (37.5 x 37.5).

Intel Alder Lake Next-Gen Desktop CPU
The Intel Alder Lake CPUs will feature a brand new package with increased dimensions compared to the existing lineup. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

The new dimensions would mean that Alder Lake CPUs and all future CPUs would no longer be compatible with the existing socket layouts. Hence a new socket is required and for Alder Lake-S, that would be the LGA 1700 socket. The backside of the PCB still features a land grid array pin layout and there are a total of 1700 gold contact pads while a large array of caps can be seen fused in the middle of the PCB. The Alder Lake die should obviously be bigger and there are chances that we could see Intel utilize a chiplet design similar to AMD's.

Intel Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU FamilyProcessor ProcessProcessors Cores (Max)TDPsPlatform ChipsetPlatformMemory SupportPCIe SupportLaunch
Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen)32nm4/835-95W6-SeriesLGA 1155DDR3PCIe Gen 2.02011
Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen)22nm4/835-77W7-SeriesLGA 1155DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02012
Haswell (4th Gen)22nm4/835-84W8-SeriesLGA 1150DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02013-2014
Broadwell (5th Gen)14nm4/865-65W9-SeriesLGA 1150DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02015
Skylake (6th Gen)14nm4/835-91W100-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02015
Kaby Lake (7th Gen)14nm4/835-91W200-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02017
Coffee Lake (8th Gen)14nm6/1235-95W300-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02017
Coffee Lake (9th Gen)14nm8/1635-95W300-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02018
Comet Lake (10th Gen)14nm10/2035-125W400-SeriesLGA 1200DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02020
Rocket Lake (11th Gen)14nm8/16TBA500-SeriesLGA 1200DDR4PCIe Gen 4.02021
Alder Lake (12th Gen)10nm (ESF)16/24?TBA600 Series?LGA 1700DDR5PCIe Gen 5.0?2021
Raptor Lake (13th Gen)10nm (ESF)16/24?TBA700-Series?LGA 1700DDR5PCIe Gen 5.0?2022
Meteor Lake (14th Gen)7nm (EUV)TBATBA800 Series?LGA 1700DDR5PCIe Gen 5.0?2023
Lunar Lake (15th Gen)TBATBATBA900 Series?TBADDR5PCIe Gen 5.0?2023+
