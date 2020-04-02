Microsoft has said that it won't be able to deliver a new Windows 10 Insider Preview Build to its Fast ring Insiders this week. The company said that it has discovered a flight-blocking bug during its internal testing adding that it should be able to address it and release the new build next week. You can head over to this link for last week's Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19592.

The company finished working on the upcoming version of Windows 10, the April 2020 Update or version 2004, at the end of last year. It remains unclear if Windows 10 version 2004 will be released to the public in the coming weeks as scheduled considering the ongoing health crisis that has pushed hundreds of millions of employees to work from home.

The Redmond tech giant, however, hasn't stopped testing new features. Microsoft had said that these new Windows 10 features that are being tested by the Fast ring Insiders aren't tied to any particular version of the operating system and will be released in a future version when they are ready for the public.

This has made some believe that Microsoft might follow last year's major-minor update cycle where the Spring version introduced new features while the Fall version worked like a Service Pack, focused entirely on performance improvements and bug fixing.