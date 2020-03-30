Last week Microsoft confirmed that some Windows 10 devices were experiencing internet connectivity issues when using manual or auto-configured proxy, especially with a virtual private network (VPN). The problem, stemming from an earlier cumulative update, couldn't have come at a worse time as millions of people have been forced to work from home without the regular enterprise support system.

The Windows maker had promised it will release an out-of-band Windows 10 update to address the issue. The company has today delivered on that promise, releasing an optional Windows 10 update for those who are experiencing this internet connectivity issue.

Out-of-band optional Windows 10 update is only available through Microsoft Update Catalog

"An out-of-band optional update is now available on the Microsoft Update Catalog to address a known issue whereby devices using a proxy, especially those using a virtual private network (VPN), might show limited or no internet connection status," Microsoft said.

Addresses an issue that might display a limited or no internet connection status in the notification area on devices that use a manual or auto-configured proxy, especially with a virtual private network (VPN). Additionally, this issue might prevent some devices from connecting to the internet using applications that use WinHTTP or WinINet.

Note that this update is NOT available through Windows Update. You will have to head over to Microsoft Update Catalog to download and install the fix.

The update is available for Windows 10 November 2019 Update, version 1909 (KB4554364), May 2019 Update, version 1903 (KB4554364), October 2018 Update, version 1809 (KB4554354), April 2018 Update, version 1803 (KB4554349), and the Fall Creators Update, version 1709 (KB4554342). The latest optional update will only install the new fixes if you had already installed all the earlier updates.