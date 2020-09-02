“No New” Next-Gen Xbox Series X News at Tokyo Game Show Online 2020, Microsoft Says

Microsoft has confirmed that it will be attending this year’s Tokyo Game Show Online 2020 showcase but has also said that there won’t be new Xbox Series X news.

The company announced its online participation through an official blog post on the Xbox Wire. The event will take place over four days from September 24 through September 28, and while players can expect a Japanese review of Xbox 1st- and 3rd-party announcements that have been made over the past few months, there won’t be any “new” news related to Microsoft’s upcoming next-gen console, the Xbox Series X.

September’s Tokyo Game Show 2020 Event Has Been Cancelled Due to COVID-19; Digital Event Planned Instead

“Xbox will take part in this year’s event with a virtual showcase via [a] livestream for Japanese audiences from 9 p.m. JST on 9/24”, the blog post reads. “Our presence at Tokyo Game Show will celebrate the visionary creators and vibrant players in the region. Tune in to see the latest on games, content from our Japanese partners and players, and further details on Xbox services.”

Down below you’ll find what you can expect from the showcase. Please note that it will be broadcasted in Japanese.

Microsoft Xbox Tokyo Game Show Online 2020 / What to Expect: A celebration of Japanese game creators

The latest updates coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Game Pass for PC, Windows 10 and Steam

Creativity from the Japanese Minecraft creator community

A review of first- and third-party announcements from recent months

No new next-gen news

So unfortunate, nothing next-gen related during this month’s showcase. As covered yesterday, however, well-known Xbox insider ‘Klobrille’ yesterday hinted at Xbox Series X | S-related news before the Tokyo Game Show 2020 event.

The Xbox Series X will launch this November, but Microsoft has yet to reveal the console’s pricing. Meanwhile, Microsoft has yet to confirm the heavily-rumored, and self-leaked, budget version of the console, the Xbox Series S. As always, we will keep you updated.