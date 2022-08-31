Menu
Tokyo Game Show 2022 Streaming Scheduled Revealed; Konami to Announced a New Entry in a World-Loved Series

Francesco De Meo
Aug 31, 2022
Tokyo Game Show 2022

The full Tokyo Game Show 2022 streaming schedule has been revealed, confirming that there will be events from multiple major publishers.

The schedule, which can be found below, confirms that Microsoft and Bandai Namco Entertainment streams will air on September 15th. The following day, there will be streams from Koei Tecmo, SEGA/Atlus, Konami, and Square Enix.

Microsoft hosted livestreams during TGS in the past few years focusing on the Japanese market, so no major announcement is expected. Bandai Namco Entertainment has a few titles launching in the near future, like One Piece Odyssey, so it is expected we will see more of them. The same goes for Square Enix, which will likely show more of the highly anticipated Final Fantasy XVI as well. CAPCOM previously confirmed its Tokyo Game Show 2022 schedule, so we already know we will see more of Street Fighter 6, among other titles:

TGS2022 CAPCOM Online Program
Start time: September 15 (Thu) 23:00
JST (15:00 BST/16:00 CEST/07:00 PDT)

TGS2022 Street Fighter 6 Special Program
Start time: September 16 (Fri) 24:00
JST (16:00 BST/17:00 CEST/08:00 PDT)

The most interesting company to host a TGS2022 event is Konami. The Japanese publisher, as reported by Gematsu, will announce a new game during its event, which will be a new entry in a world-loved series, possibly the new entry in the Silent Hill series that has been rumored to be in the works for quite a while.

Tokyo Game Show 2022 will be held from September 15th to September 18th at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

