Next-Gen Consoles Will Be Featured at TGS 2020; Event to Focus on “Full-fledged Launch of Cloud Gaming”

The upcoming next-gen consoles will be featured at TGS 2020, the event’s organizer, CESA, has announced.

The Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association announced the first details about the annual gaming event in Tokyo through a press release. Themed “The Future Touches Gaming First”, the event will run from September 24 through September 27, and aside from the next-generation consoles being present, the event will feature a dedicated Cloud Gaming area, thereby focusing on the full-fledged launch of the upcoming technology.

We’ve included a part of the press release down below ( as translated by Twinfinite):

“The theme of TGS2020 is “The Future Touches Gaming First.” Games are the most updated and accessible means to experience the emerging technologies that will unlock new possibilities for the future. With the theme of this year, the event expects to provide an opportunity for people to touch and play the latest games and immerse themselves in the feel of an exciting future that is just around the corner.

Featuring novel game consoles for the next generation, TGS2020 is sure to attract even more attention from around the world. The event will focus on the full-fledged launch of cloud gaming and its advanced gaming environment such as the start of 5G services for commercial use and will boost the unprecedented gaming experience brought by new platforms. Moreover, TGS2020 will host the area where visitors can explore “new frontiers” of games through crossing over with education, fashion, arts, and other industries.

TGS2020 will team up with various popular influencers from Japan and overseas to create buzz prior to the event, not only for visitors but also for game fans who cannot be at the venue on the event days. Through tie-ups with domestic and overseas media partners and multiple video platforms, the latest news on the event will be released in Japanese, English, and Chinese to reach the growing number of online viewers on a global scale.

In the e-Sports field, which is attracting increasing attention also from outside of the game industry, this year’s event again plans to hold various championships at the giant “e-Sports X (Cross)” stage (details to be announced in April). In addition to upgraded online streaming services, TGS will also offer a unique way to enjoy e-Sports for visitors.”

TGS 2020 will take place near Tokyo, at the Makuhari Messe venue in Chiba.

Yesterday it was announced that Sony won’t be attending this year’s Game Developers Conference due to Coronavirus concerns. Earlier this week, the company behind the upcoming PlayStation 5 already announced that it cancelled its PAX East attendance – also due to concerns over the virus.